The practice of acupuncture dates as far back as the BC era. However, it’s only recently become popular in Western civilization. Modern-day research and technology continue to shed light on the positive effects of alternative treatments for pain relief. This inspires more people to explore this holistic approach to alleviating their symptoms.

Though some acupuncture enthusiasts prefer to stick with going to a licensed practitioner, there are a number of effective self-treatment options. You can use acupuncture pens to treat a range of health conditions, including muscle and joint pain. If you’re struggling with discomfort in your neck and shoulders, the Leawell Acupuncture Pen for pain relief will likely get you back on track.

What to know before you buy an acupuncture pen for neck and shoulder pain

Acupuncture vs. acupressure

Though both come from Eastern medicine, it’s important to understand the distinction between acupuncture and acupressure and what kind of tools they require.

Acupuncture involves inserting needles into specific parts of the body to stimulate energy pathways, also known as meridians. This then stimulates your central nervous system and releases chemicals into your muscles, spinal cord and brain. This process can help restore balance throughout your body’s mental and physical healing abilities.

People use acupuncture to treat a wide range of health issues beyond muscle pain. Those who suffer from migraines, headaches, nausea, insomnia, infertility, anxiety and depression have branched out and tried this method to relieve discomfort. To get the most out of acupuncture treatment, you’ll need to do some research and perhaps find a licensed practitioner to help you with your specific needs.

Acupressure is similar to acupuncture because it focuses on your body’s energy pathways. However, unlike acupuncture treatment, there are no needles involved. Instead, massage therapists and bodyworkers apply pressure to specific parts of the body with the intention of releasing endorphins and circulation to troubled areas. Contrary to acupuncture, there are a number of acupressure products available to the public. For example, acupressure mats can help with pain and stress in your body and are a great place to start if you’re curious about this methodology.

At-home treatment vs. practitioner

If you’re brand-new to the world of acupuncture and acupressure, it may be worth it to see a trained professional before attempting to use these tools on your own. If you make an appointment with a certified acupuncturist, the risks of acupuncture treatment are very low, and the same is true for acupressure therapists. Once you’re familiarized with what’s causing your pain and where to direct the focus, you’ll be better equipped to start using these tools in the comfort of your own home.

What do acupuncture pens do?

An acupuncture pen acts as a hybrid device that combines acupressure and acupuncture. Unlike traditional acupuncture treatment, acupuncture pens don’t contain needles. Instead, it uses electrical impulses to stimulate acupressure points. It’s a great option for anyone who is afraid of needles but still wants to explore the benefits of acupuncture.

While some find that certain acupuncture pens work better for specific conditions, most high-quality acupuncture pens claim to provide all-encompassing treatment options. For that reason, finding a pen specifically designed for neck and shoulder pain can be tricky. Given the complex nature of our bodies, acupuncture pens aren’t a one-size-fits-all tool.

Acupuncture pen for neck and shoulder pain features

Portable, rechargeable and wireless

Most acupuncture pens are small and lightweight, making it convenient for you to bring them with you when you’re on the move. Most pens operate wire-free and don’t need to be plugged in to use them. Some acupuncture pens are battery-operated, and others utilize a USB charger.

Different intensity levels

Most acupuncture pens provide different intensity levels, and you may have different levels of comfort based on your condition or injury. Users can choose between low, medium or high pressure depending on preference, which offers a personalized experience.

Massage heads

Most acupuncture pens have at least a few different types of massage functions. Some of these include dome type, node type, spheroidal, tapping and pulsing.

How much you can expect to spend on an acupuncture pen for neck and shoulder pain

Acupuncture pens range anywhere from $13-$100. The more expensive options usually contain more than one pen.

Acupuncture pen for neck and shoulder pain FAQ

Are all acupuncture pens approved by the FDA?

A. While the FDA approves a lot of acupuncture pens, some are not approved. So you’ll need to do your research since there is a lot to learn about electrotherapy, including what works and what doesn’t.

Can I use acupuncture pens by myself?

A. There are mixed opinions on this. If you’re careful and know what you’re doing, self-administration is usually okay. Others might recommend having someone else administer treatment to get more effective results.

What’s the best acupuncture pen for neck and shoulder pain to buy?

Top acupuncture pen for neck and shoulder pain

Leawell Acupuncture Pen

What you need to know: Equipped with three different massage heads, this is a solid go-to for those looking for a comprehensive, detailed approach to relieving discomfort and stress.

What you’ll love: There are 10 different intensity levels, an adjustable acupoint locator, a sound signal and a display screen. These all help you locate acupuncture points, which assists with placement.

What you should consider: Some users report it’s not as user-friendly as other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top acupuncture pen for neck and shoulder pain for the money

FeelFree Sport Stainless Steel Manual Acupuncture Pen

What you need to know: An inexpensive, low-maintenance option that’s great for those looking to relieve mild tension. Also a great option for those who are new to acupuncture and acupressure.

What you’ll love: Given its small size of 7-inches, you’ll find it’s compact and handy in all kinds of scenarios. It’s made of 100% stainless steel and has two simple treatment options: slide and press.

What you should consider: It’s not quite as effective as other brands for chronic neck and shoulder pain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Woosa Acupuncture Massaging Pen

What you need to know: This meridian energy pen is versatile because it works as a tool for pain relief and skincare. It’s a perfect choice if you want something easy to use and offers multiple functions.

What you’ll love: Its low-voltage massage therapy helps loosen frozen muscles, enabling quick pain relief and instant relaxation. There are also nine power levels and three massage heads so that so you can target trouble areas more easily.

What you should consider: Some users reported getting shocked by the pulse, which can be a bit jarring at first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

