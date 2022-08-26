Most wrist braces will fit either the left or right wrist, but some are designed to be used on both hands.

Which wrist brace is best?

Wrist braces are helpful for treating various conditions and make for excellent preventative care tools, too. However, there are many aspects you should consider before finding the right wrist brace for your needs.

The best wrist brace is the Mueller Sports Medicine Green Fitted Wrist Brace. It’s a no-nonsense brace that’s simple to adjust, and it’s made of soft, recycled materials.

What to know before you buy a wrist brace

Wrist brace types

There are many types of wrist braces, but these are some of the most common.

Cock-up braces completely immobilize the wrist. This is perfect for severe conditions such as tendonitis and ligament issues. It does make it difficult to complete everyday tasks, so only use them if strictly necessary.

braces completely immobilize the wrist. This is perfect for severe conditions such as tendonitis and ligament issues. It does make it difficult to complete everyday tasks, so only use them if strictly necessary. Overnight braces keep your wrist stable while you sleep. They’re stiffer than daily-wear braces, but they’re still comfortable enough to sleep in.

braces keep your wrist stable while you sleep. They’re stiffer than daily-wear braces, but they’re still comfortable enough to sleep in. Repetitive strain injury braces are commonly used as a preventative measure for those that repeat the same motion all day. They aren’t quite as stiff as other braces, so you can still complete these repetitive motions as needed.

braces are commonly used as a preventative measure for those that repeat the same motion all day. They aren’t quite as stiff as other braces, so you can still complete these repetitive motions as needed. Sports braces balance the need for flexibility and range of motion while providing support. You can wear them both for treatment and as a preventative measure.

braces balance the need for flexibility and range of motion while providing support. You can wear them both for treatment and as a preventative measure. Orthoses braces require prescriptions and are commonly used as an alternative to casts for treating fractures. They’re also used as post-surgery support.

Size

Many wrist braces have one-size-fits-all sizing. These work well for most people, but they may not provide the best possible support. This is especially true for those with smaller or larger wrists. It’s best to choose a brace that has specific sizing options. Most braces come with sizing charts, so you can compare the sizes to your wrist measurements.

Color

Most wrist braces are black or tan to mesh with outfits and call less attention to the injury. Some come in other colors too, like pink and blue.

What to look for in a quality wrist brace

Material

Most wrist braces use synthetic materials, such as nylon and neoprene. These synthetics have enough stretch and breathability for all-day comfort. Many have moisture-wicking or antimicrobial properties to fight off bacteria, which can cause nasty smells or infections.

Padding

The more padding a wrist brace has, the more comfortable it will be. However, it makes the brace stiff and can warm up quickly over time. You may need to try a few braces before you find one that has the right level of padding.

Compression

Some braces compress the wrist to increase blood flow while reducing swelling and inflammation. This not only helps your wrist feel better, but it can also speed up your recovery rate. However, too much compression can be uncomfortable or even cause further damage. As with padding, you may need to try a few braces to find the right amount of compression.

How much you can expect to spend on a wrist brace

Wrist braces range in price for little as $5 or as much as $100 or more. Basic braces shouldn’t cost more than $15, while more specialized braces cost up to $50. Typically only prescription or customized braces reach or exceed $100.

Wrist brace FAQ

What can I use a wrist brace for?

A. Some of the most common reasons for needing a wrist brace are:

Carpal tunnel syndrome and other repetitive strain injuries.

and other repetitive strain injuries. Sports injuries or offering extra support to prevent sports injuries.

or offering extra support to prevent sports injuries. Fractures and sprains, as well as support after surgeries.

How do I wash a wrist brace?

A. Many wrist braces are machine-washable and -dryable. If they aren’t, you can wash them by hand in a sink full of hot soapy water. Make sure to rinse them thoroughly and let them air dry. If motions involved with hand washing are painful to you, make sure your brace is machine-washable.

Do I need to see a doctor before getting a wrist brace?

A. That depends on what you’re trying to prevent or heal. You can manage most everyday injuries with an average over-the-counter brace. If your injury is severe or if you’ve just had surgery, your doctor may prescribe a specific brace for you.

What’s the best wrist brace to buy?

Top wrist brace

Mueller Sports Medicine Green Fitted Wrist Brace

What you need to know: This is an excellent no-fuss brace with soft fabric made from recycled plastic bottles.

What you’ll love: The straps are easy to adjust, and the brace doesn’t restrict your range of motion. It comes in two sizes for both the left and right hand. It’s great for carpal tunnel.

What you should consider: Those with very thin wrists were too small for the smallest size. Others had issues with the brace digging in around the thumb.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wrist brace for the money

BraceUp Wrist Splint

What you need to know: This is another great basic brace for a few dollars less, and BraceUp offers a money-back guarantee.

What you’ll love: It’s lightweight, soft and highly breathable, so you can wear it all day and night. The straps are easy to adjust, and it comes in two sizes for the left and right hand.

What you should consider: A few customers had issues with the hook-and-loop straps being too strong. Others found the straps weakened after a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Copper Compression Recovery Wrist Brace

What you need to know: This brace has some extra features like targeted compression.

What you’ll love: The fabric is moisture-wicking, breathable and infused with copper that doesn’t wash out. It’s machine-washable for easy cleaning and comes in two sizes for the left and right hand.

What you should consider: A few purchasers had issues with a clump of stitching around the thumb hole causing blisters. Others found the thumb hole to be too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.