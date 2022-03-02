Which elderberry syrup is best?

Elderberry syrup offers several health benefits because it is naturally packed with nutrients. Elderberry syrup has high levels of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Many consumers report decreased stress levels, weight loss, a stronger immune system and ease of cold and flu symptoms while regularly taking elderberry syrup.

There are a variety of top-notch elderberry syrups that may meet individual dietary needs. The top choice for a high-quality black elderberry extract is Nature’s Way Original Sambucus Elderberry Syrup.

What to know before you buy an elderberry syrup

What is an elderberry

European elder trees produce dark purple berries that are used for both food and medicine. Cooked elderberries are key ingredients in jams, pies, teas and wine. Elderberries can also be extracted into strong concentrates such as syrups or gummies to be taken daily for health benefits. It is important to note, American Elder, Dwarf Elder and Elderflowers are different plants that have no association with elderberry, other than a similar name.

Elderberry syrups benefits

Elderberries have several perceived health benefits. Though elderberry syrups are not intended to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure disease, many find them to be key in maintaining their health and wellness. Some benefits of elderberries may be:

Elderberries may boost the body’s natural immune response and reduce the duration and severity of cold and flu. Check out BestReviews guide of natural ways to boost your immune system to learn more about natural ways to reduce the chances of illness.

Elderberries work as a natural laxative with diuretic properties that can ease constipation.

Some believe that elderberries reduce chronic inflammation and improve blood flow.

Many find elderberries helpful for weight loss.

Some believe the antioxidants in the berries encourage hair growth.

How to take elderberry syrup

Elderberry syrup is a concentrated source of elderberry fruit. Most elderberry dietary supplement manufacturers recommend taking their syrups daily. Since elderberry syrups are highly concentrated, as little as a half teaspoon is needed for each dose.

Elderberry syrup side effects

Always purchase elderberry syrup from a reliable source to assure the product is free from contamination or potentially toxic ingredients. Unripe elderberry fruit and other parts of the plant contain toxins and should never be ingested.

As an herbal supplement, the health claims and medical uses associated with elderberry syrup have not been approved by the FDA. All of the potential side effects that may occur after consuming elderberry syrup are not currently known. However, this product is generally safe if taken as directed.

Stop using elderberry syrup immediately if an allergic reaction occurs and seek medical help. Symptoms of an allergic reaction include dizziness, confusion, numbness and severe vomiting or diarrhea. Other less severe side effects associated with elderberry syrup include stomach cramps, nausea and diarrhea. Despite the potential for adverse side effects that may occur, many consumers who take elderberry syrup report beneficial effects with little to no adverse reactions.

What to look for in a quality elderberry syrup

Elderberry syrup for kids

There are a variety of elderberry syrups on the market formulated for kids. Consult a pediatrician before giving children a new dietary supplement. The American Academy of Pediatrics states that dietary supplements are safe for healthy children when taken as directed. Still, a child’s pediatrician is in the best position to recommend elderberry syrup uses and dosage.

Organic elderberry syrup

Organic elderberry syrup is organically grown and produced from dried elderberries. Often organic elderberry syrups contain no fillers, are vegan, sugar-free and are free from common allergies such as dairy, nuts, soy and gluten. Look for organic elderberry syrup brands that were certified by an accrediting agency such as Quality Assurance International to assure they meet the highest standards and are 100% organic.

Other ingredients

Elderberries naturally contain high levels of vitamin A and vitamin C. Other vitamins and minerals that occur naturally in elderberries include riboflavin, niacin, calcium, magnesium and zinc. Check the label for other ingredients because some elderberry syrups are formulated with varying amounts of vitamins and minerals or include additives.

How much you can expect to spend on elderberry syrup

Expect to spend $10-$30 on elderberry syrup depending on the number of ounces in the bottle.

Elderberry syrup FAQ

When is the best time of day to take elderberry syrup?

A. You can take elderberry syrup any time of day, but most choose to use it before bedtime or in the morning as part of a daily routine. The benefit of taking elderberry syrup before bed is it could decrease stuffy noses or sinus pressure. Taking elderberry syrup in the morning may have diuretic properties that help relieve constipation.

Is elderberry syrup beneficial for the skin?

A. Many users report healthier and clearer skin after regularly consuming elderberry syrup. It is believed the antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties of elderberries calm the skin and reduce breakouts. Those with oily skin and anyone prone to breakouts might benefit from drinking elderberry syrup.

What’s the best elderberry syrup to buy?

Top elderberry syrup

Nature’s Way Original Sambucus Elderberry Syrup

What you need to know: A high-quality syrup that is sourced from hand-picked elderberries to produce a black elderberry extract.

What you’ll love: This syrup has undergone testing for identity and potency. The formula is gluten-free, peanut-free and vegan. It contains no dairy, soy or artificial colors.

What you should consider: It contains 6 grams of sugar per dose.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top elderberry syrup for the money

Organic Sambucus Black Elderberry Syrup Liquid Drops by MaryRuth’s

What you need to know: This certified-USDA organic syrup is produced with elderberries from the Sambucus tree and flavored with organic raspberries and blueberries.

What you’ll love: The tincture container makes this elderberry syrup easy to drop into beverages or your mouth.

What you should consider: The elderberry ingredients are lower than other elderberry products.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Gaia Herbs Black Elderberry Syrup

What you need to know: Sold as a four-week supply, this certified organic elderberry syrup is produced from freshly pressed Sambucus nigra variety berries shortly after harvest.

What you’ll love: It claims to be the most concentrated elderberry syrup on the market with 14.5 grams of elderberries per teaspoon.

What you should consider: It has a stronger odor than other elderberry syrups.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elizabeth Foley writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.