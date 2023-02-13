What vitamin A supplement for acne is best?

When your skin pores get clogged with oil and dead skin, it can trigger inflammation and cause acne. Treating acne breakouts can be tricky, because even though some remedies say they take care of acne, they lack scientific evidence to back their claims.

According to the National Library of Medicine, vitamin A has been linked to improving skin health and may also help treat acne. The Acnetane All Natural Vitamin Supplement is a top choice because it blends vitamin A with other beneficial skincare vitamins.

What to know before you buy a vitamin A supplement for acne

Types

There are two main types of vitamin A: retinol and beta-carotene.

Retinol is the pure active form of vitamin A and usually comes from animal sources, such as fatty fish, meat, and dairy. When taken in high doses, retinol can be toxic, increasing the risk of bone loss, hip fracture, and birth defects.

is the pure active form of vitamin A and usually comes from animal sources, such as fatty fish, meat, and dairy. When taken in high doses, retinol can be toxic, increasing the risk of bone loss, hip fracture, and birth defects. Beta-carotene is found in fruits and vegetables like mango, carrot, and spinach. It is converted by the body into vitamin A and is nontoxic, even in high doses. When looking for an ideal vitamin A supplement, choose a product with a significant amount of beta-carotene to prevent issues of toxicity.

Forms

While most vitamin A supplements come in the form of beta-carotene or retinoids, some products contain other forms of carotenoids, including alpha-carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin. Vitamin A supplements can be taken orally or as an intramuscular injection. The oral forms come as either capsules or liquid.

Third-party testing

In third-party testing, independent labs verify a supplement’s quality and purity. If you choose a vitamin A supplement not certified by a third-party organization, it may be difficult to ascertain its safety and effectivenes.

To avoid this uncertainty, choose a product with a certification stamp on the packaging to validate its claims. For instance, if you’re looking for an organic vitamin A supplement, a “USDA Organic” statement or seal on the label means the U.S. Department of Agriculture says it’s made with organic ingredients.

What to look for in a quality vitamin A supplement for acne

Special diet

If you’re on a diet that limits your intake of certain food sources, such as vegan, gluten-free or soy-free diets, check the vitamin A supplement label to ensure it complies with your restrictions.

Some plant-based diets increase your risk of vitamin A deficiency, because they don’t typically contain enough naturally-occurring vitamin A. Taking a vitamin A supplement can help you meet your daily requirement.

Toxicity

Because vitamin A is fat-soluble, taking an extremely high amount of the retinol form can be very toxic, and even deadly. The beta-carotene form is typically nontoxic. Only take the recommended amount of vitamin A each day.

Serving size

People don’t usually read their supplement label, which may cause them to take more or less than the recommended daily value of certain vitamins and minerals. For example, if the serving size of your vitamin A supplement is one capsule and the listing for “daily value” is 50%, it means you need to take two capsules of the supplement to meet your daily requirement.

How much you can expect to spend on a vitamin A supplement for acne

The capsule form generally costs $4-$25 per bottle. Be sure to note the number of servings per bottle to make a fair comparison of costs between brands.

Vitamin A supplement for acne FAQ

How long does it take for vitamin A to work on acne?

A. Just as with other acne treatments, you should allow some time before determining if the supplement is working. Typically, you should start seeing beneficial effects within a few weeks, though it can take up to 12 weeks in some cases.

Can I take a vitamin A supplement even if I don’t have acne?

A. Besides fighting acne, vitamin A works as an antioxidant to neutralize free radicals, which can help boost your overall skin health. It’s best to discuss using vitamin A as an acne treatment with your doctor before you start taking it.

What’s the best vitamin A supplement for acne to buy?

Top vitamin A supplement for acne

Acnetane All Natural Vitamin Supplement for Treating Acne

What you need to know: This supplement is designed to reduce excess oil formation, disintegrate clogged pores, stop the formation of acne and prevent new blemishes.

What you’ll love: These odorless, easy-to-swallow softgels combine vitamin A with other key vitamins like vitamin B5, L-carnitine and coenzyme Q10 to produce the perfect formula to help clear pimples, bumps and blackheads. It’s free of artificial ingredients that may cause unwanted side effects.

What you should consider: Some users complained of heartburn after taking it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vitamin A supplement for acne for the money

Clear Skin Vitamin Pack Acne Supplement

What you need to know: This supplement combines acne-fighting ingredients, including vitamin A and zinc, with skin care vitamins such as vitamin D3, pantothenic acid and evening primrose oil.

What you’ll love: It uses a high-quality, absorbable form of zinc called zinc picolinate, which is highly effective at fighting acne. It’s made to meet the highest standards, manufactured and packaged in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices and in NSF-certified facilities for excellent sanitation.

What you should consider: People who have trouble swallowing might find the pills too large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Skin Discipline Acne Vitamin Supplement

What you need to know: This gluten-free acne-specific supplement is formulated to resolve non-cystic acne from the inside.

What you’ll love: It uses a special cap-in-cap technology that allows you to take multiple supplements in one capsule.

What you should consider: It contains niacin, which can cause a reaction in some users, marked by itching and skin rash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ayotola Ogunsipe writes for BestReviews.

