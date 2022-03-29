Which Simplehuman trash can is best?

Everyone needs a trash can, but that doesn’t mean it always has to be an eyesore in the corner of the room. Simplehuman trash cans are known for their high-end, stainless steel design and handy features that make them worth showing off. If you’re considering a new trash can for your space, the Simplehuman 11.9-Gallon Butterfly-Lid Kitchen Step Trash Can fits under low counters and is built to last for up to 20 years.

What to know before you buy a Simplehuman trash can

Capacity

The most important aspect to consider when buying a Simplehuman trash can is just how much trash it can hold. Simplehuman trash cans relate capacity in both liters and gallons. Their smallest trash cans hold as little as half a gallon, while their largest hold up to 30 gallons, plus they have capacities at every level in between.

Lid types

Simplehuman trash cans have many lid types to choose from. Some of the most popular are:

Lidless cans are perfect for non-organic trash, i.e. paper waste around the office; organic trash is quick to become smelly without a lid.

cans are perfect for non-organic trash, i.e. paper waste around the office; organic trash is quick to become smelly without a lid. Lift lids are the oldest lid type. It’s a separate lid with a handle that you lift by hand. There are better lid types to select should you desire to keep your trash out of sight, but these are also the cheapest lid to choose.

lids are the oldest lid type. It’s a separate lid with a handle that you lift by hand. There are better lid types to select should you desire to keep your trash out of sight, but these are also the cheapest lid to choose. Hinge lids come in two forms. They either use a hinge you push through to deposit your trash that then snaps back closed, or they use a spinning lid held by a center pole. Of the two, the first is the better pick since the second option becomes unable to spin once the can fills with enough trash.

lids come in two forms. They either use a hinge you push through to deposit your trash that then snaps back closed, or they use a spinning lid held by a center pole. Of the two, the first is the better pick since the second option becomes unable to spin once the can fills with enough trash. Hands-free lids also come in two forms. The most common variety uses a foot pedal that opens the lid when pressed. Less common is the lid that opens based on a movement sensor. They’re less common since they cost more and require batteries to operate.

What to look for in a quality Simplehuman trash can

Material

Most Simplehuman trash cans are mostly constructed of stainless steel, with the remaining pieces being plastic. The main body and lid are nearly always stainless steel, with plastic bases to prevent floor scratching and the occasional plastic interior bin. It’s best to avoid Simplehuman trash cans with too much plastic, as they don’t have nearly the same durability as their stainless steel counterparts.

Multi-compartment

Some Simplehuman trash cans are designed to hold two smaller interior bins rather than one large bin. This is excellent for separating trash and recyclables, but you can also use it to separate organic from non-organic waste in the kitchen.

How much you can expect to spend on a Simplehuman trash can

Simplehuman trash cans are a little costlier than other brands, with lows from $30-$50. Most top out at $100-$150, but a few cost $150-plus.

Simplehuman trash can FAQ

Is there anything I shouldn’t put in a Simplehuman trash can?

A. Yes, there are several items that shouldn’t be thrown away because it’s dangerous to do so or because it should be recycled. Common objects that shouldn’t be trashed include electronics and batteries, sharp objects like glass and pressurized canisters. You can visit your city’s website to find a detailed list of items you shouldn’t trash.

How do I keep away nasty trash smells?

A. There are a few things you can do to limit the development of nasty smells. The first and simplest is to toss your trash out before it can become smelly. You can also avoid trashing liquids and liquid-filled objects, as liquids are where nasty-smelling bacteria grow the best. You can clean your trash can regularly, at least once a month. You can use scented trash can liners and trash bags. Finally, you can add odor-killing items like ground coffee beans and baking soda to your trash.

What’s the best Simplehuman trash can to buy?

Top Simplehuman trash can

Simplehuman 11.9-Gallon Butterfly-Lid Kitchen Step Trash Can

What you need to know: This large-capacity trash can can handle anything.

What you’ll love: Its stainless steel construction is extremely durable. The foot pedal triggered butterfly lid requires low pressure to open. The lids have dampeners to force them to close slowly and quietly, and the hinge is internal so it can be placed flush with the wall.

What you should consider: It’s among the priciest Simplehuman picks. It can become too heavy to move if it’s full of trash. Some consumers received dented cans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Simplehuman trash can for the money

Simplehuman 1.2-Gallon Round Bathroom Step Trash Can

What you need to know: This budget pick is perfect for the bathroom.

What you’ll love: It’s available in seven shades and finishes. It’s small enough to hide in the corner to maintain your bathroom or other space’s aesthetics. The lid closely slowly and softly to prevent damage and loud sounds. It has a non-skid base.

What you should consider: The pedal is too small for some consumers to use comfortably. Other consumers had issues with the non-skid base failing to perform as intended.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Simplehuman 2.6-Gallon Bathroom Slim Profile Trash Can

What you need to know: This is another great affordable pick.

What you’ll love: It’s available with a steel lid or a plastic lid at a discount. It uses an easy-press foot pedestal to open the lid. It’s small enough to use the average plastic bag as a liner, but Simplehuman also offers liners specially designed for this can.

What you should consider: The 2.6-gallon capacity isn’t large enough to be a main trash can. Consumers were unhappy with the plastic lid version’s durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

