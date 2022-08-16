Give your home modern farmhouse flair with these Gaines-inspired furnishings

Chip and Joanna Gaines have amassed quite the following for flipping, remodeling and redecorating homes. Their HGTV show “Fixer Upper” has been a hit since 2013, and the news that it will start streaming on HBO Max in September has excited many people.

Through “Fixer Upper” and their other home improvement content, the Gaines have made modern farmhouse decor one of the more popular trends in home design. So if you’ve wanted to incorporate some updated rustic furnishings in your home decor, here are some Gaines-inspired decor pieces that can help recreate that farmhouse-chic vibe for your house.

Who are Chip and Joanna Gaines?

Chip and Joanna Gaines are a married couple that has owned a flipping and remodeling business, Magnolia Homes, for over 15 years. Chip works as a contractor, handling the remodeling projects, while Joanna uses her keen eye for design to decorate the homes. They’ve made modern farmhouse decor extremely trendy, so their projects often feature white or light neutral colors, reclaimed wood, metals, pottery and baskets that create a clean contemporary country look.

With this expertise, the Gaines have starred in “Fixer Upper” on HGTV, a show that pairs the couple with clients buying and remodeling homes. In 2020, they also started their own cable network, Magnolia Network, and partnered with Discovery+ to stream the network’s programs.

But earlier this year, Discovery merged with WarnerMedia, which owns HBO. So starting in September, “Fixer Upper” and other select titles from Magnolia Network will be streaming on HBO Max. WarnerMedia plans to merge Discovery+ and HBO Max offerings fully by 2025, so eventually, all the Gaines’ programs will be available through HBO Max.

Best Gaines-inspired home decor pieces

Furniture

Wahson Mid-Century Armchair with Wood Frame

This comfy lounge chair features thick linen upholstery and high-quality foam cushioning. The fabric is easy to spot clean and comes in a neutral beige to work with any color palette. The chair’s solid wood frame can also hold up to 350 pounds. Sold by Amazon

Amerlife TV Stand

This farmhouse-inspired TV stand has two sliding barn doors at the front to provide concealed storage. It also includes three adjustable shelves and has cable-management holes to prevent your wires from getting tangled. Sold by Amazon

Walker Edison Sedalia Modern Farmhouse Side Table

This rustic faux-wood table features metal X’s at the side to combine the farmhouse aesthetic with modern, industrial details. Its top surface holds up to 75 pounds, while the bottom shelf can handle up to 50 pounds. It’s also versatile enough to work well as an end table in your living room or a nightstand in the bedroom. Sold by Amazon

Rugs, pillows and throws

Nuloom Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug

Made of 100% jute, this area rug offers plenty of rustic charm. It also holds up well to regular traffic and is easy to spot clean. It’s available in multiple sizes and shapes, too. Sold by Amazon

Peshtemania Luxury Boho Throw Blanket

This handmade throw is extremely soft and features a lovely tassel trim. You can throw it over the back of your sofa or the arm of a chair to add some personality to your living room. The black-and-white pattern also pairs well with most color palettes. Sold by Amazon

Hckot Grey-and-Beige Patchwork Farmhouse Throw Pillow Covers

This set includes two pillow covers with a mismatched striped pattern that offers plenty of farmhouse charm. The backs of the covers are solid, though, so you can flip them around to change the look. The hidden zippers make it easy to remove the covers for cleaning, too. Sold by Amazon

Wreaths and plants

Overstock Eva Magnolia Leaf Wreath

This 26-inch wreath can add a touch of natural greenery to your front door or any wall in your home. The leaves are vinyl acetate, which is highly durable and can last for years. The wreath includes a reusable storage box, too, so you can keep it safe when you’re not displaying it. Sold by Amazon

Der Rose 3-Pack Mini Potted Plants

These mini artificial plants feature leaves made of durable but realistic-looking plastic. The plants all measure under 10 inches in height, so they can fit in many spots around the house. Best of all, they don’t require any maintenance other than light dusting from time to time. Sold by Amazon

DDHS Lavender Wreath

This lovely artificial lavender wreath is the perfect way to welcome guests to your home. The leaves have a protective UV coating to prevent fading in the sun, so it works well for the front door. You can also hang it on interior walls for a pop of color. Sold by Amazon

Wall decor

Wall26 Blue Forest Tree leaf Framed Canvas Print

This simple rustic artwork is the perfect addition to your kitchen, bedroom, living room or entryway. It’s printed on the canvas with industry-standard high-quality ink to provide a sharp, clear image. You can choose from a natural, black or white frame, too. Sold by Amazon

Stratton Home Decor Farmhouse Chalkboard Wall Decor

This charming wall-mounted chalkboard makes a lovely decoration for a modern farmhouse kitchen. You can use it to keep track of your shopping lists or just write messages to the rest of the family. It’s handmade and arrives ready to hang right out of the box. Sold by Macy’s and Home Depot

Dingdong Art Abstract Geometric Mountains Artwork Landscape Murals

This set of three premium canvases depicts an abstract sunset behind the mountains. The wooden frames are highly durable and have a hook at the back for easy hanging. The ink is also waterproof, so the paintings won’t fade over time. Sold by Amazon

Shelves and storage

Mark One Home Goods Rustic Farmhouse Floating Wood Shelves

These floating shelves are made of real pine wood and feature a rustic finish. Each shelf can hold up to 25 pounds, making them ideal for displaying books, plants, picture frames and more. They also include all the mounting hardware and fasteners, so they’re easy to install. Sold by Amazon

La Jolie Muse Rope Basket Woven Storage Basket

Featuring fun macrame tassels, this basket is ideal for storage anywhere in the house. It has two handles for easy carrying from room to room and even folds when not in use. The pure cotton material is soft and won’t irritate the skin, either. Sold by Amazon

Darvish and Saints Rustic Wooden Decorative Nesting Crates

These storage crates are functional and add a rustic decorative element to any room. The front panels feature a burlap material that provides striking texture, and the low profile design makes it easy to put them away when not in use. Sold by Amazon

Vases and decorative items

Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set

This set includes three ceramic vases with a distressed off-white finish. They come in small, medium and large sizes and can fit anywhere from your mantle to a tabletop. They work well as vases for faux flowers, but they also look beautiful when empty. Sold by Amazon

OurWarm Macrame Table Runner

This handmade crochet runner is made of 100% natural cotton and features an off-white and tan striped design. It’s available in two lengths, depending on how large your table is and has tassels at the ends for added visual interest. Sold by Amazon

Lamps and candles

Sweet Water Decor Farmhouse Candle

This soy-scented candle comes in a stoneware jar labeled with the scent. The farmhouse fragrance features notes of orange, apple, cinnamon, vanilla and clove for a warm, inviting aroma that welcomes guests to your home. It can burn for 60 hours or more, too. Sold by Amazon

Rosemary Lane Wood Farmhouse Candlestick Holders

This candlestick set includes three candle holders in varying sizes. They’re made of wood and aluminum and feature a fun rustic finish. They form an ideal grouping for a mantle or console table. Sold by Macy’s

Regency Hill Glenn Farmhouse Rustic Table Lamp

The base of these lamps is made of durable resin that resembles ceramic. They also have a rich terra cotta finish that captures that chic modern farmhouse vibe. The shades have a tapered drum shape that can fit in most spaces, too. Sold by Amazon

