The new Stowaway Coffee Table from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful line is both pretty and practical

There’s more to consider than chairs and a sofa when it comes to selecting furniture for a living or family room. You’ll also need a table to place snacks, beverages and other items when relaxing or entertaining. That’s where Drew Barrymore’s new coffee table comes in. It’s the latest member of the actress’s Beautiful collection that’s available at Walmart.com. The aesthetically appealing design and hidden storage make it the perfect piece for your place.

What is Drew Barrymore’s Walmart Beautiful line?

With elegant designs and soft hues, the Beautiful collection earns its name. Drew Barrymore’s line of household items is made to complement decor while standing out for its lovely appearance. When it comes to furniture, the collection first introduced a lovely chair that’s sure to be a focal point of any room. Now the actress’s collection includes a contemporary coffee table that doubles as storage thanks to the removable top that conceals a hidden compartment.

The collection offers numerous other features.

Versatility: The Beautiful collection consists of a nice selection of home products, including cookware, small appliances, kitchen tools, cooking gadgets, hydration gear and more. Additionally, Drew Barrymore’s signature coffee table and chair are high-end items in the unique product line.

Quality materials: From cookware to kitchen tools, Beautiful products are made without harsh chemicals, such as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and bisphenol A (BPA).

Color options: While many of the appliances, tools and gadgets in the Beautiful collection come in classic colors, such as white and black, options such as soft shades of blue, purple, gray and green are also available for many items. Both the chair and new table are available in sage and cream, so you can match the pair for an eye-catching look.

Easy use and maintenance: The Beautiful coffee table and chair are made with a soft fabric that's treated to resist stains. Appliances in this appealing Walmart line offer functions and controls that are simple to operate. Many also have dishwasher-safe components for quick cleanup. Appliances, as well as cookware pieces, sport a matte finish that's easy to keep clean.

Affordability: Reasonable prices are also reasons to love the Beautiful collection. Although affordable, the items have stylish, high-end looks that appeal to consumers and look great in any home.

Benefits of the Beautiful Stowaway Coffee Table

From its unforgettable looks to its spacious storage, there’s a lot to love about the new coffee table in the Beautiful family of Drew Barrymore products.

It sports a modern round design.

The wood top wipes clean with ease.

Just like the Beautiful chair, the table is designed with a tough wood frame.

The table is designed with a tough wood frame. The storage is concealed by the wood top, which is easy to remove and reposition.

You can use the roomy storage space to stash blankets, throw pillows, magazines, remote controls and more.

to stash blankets, throw pillows, magazines, remote controls and more. The collection’s table and chair look fabulous together.

Best products from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful collection

Beautiful Drew Stowaway Coffee Table with Storage

The Beautiful collection stowaway coffee table is an exciting new addition that looks great in any space where people gather. It features a wood top that reveals a storage area when removed. The table is constructed with a durable wood frame and covered in a stain-treated fabric. You can pair it with Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful chair for a stylish duo that will look great in your favorite room.

Beautiful 3-Quart Fondue Set

From decadent melted chocolate for strawberries to a rich cheese sauce for artisan bread, a fondue pot provides a fun way to enjoy many tasty treats. Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful model features a stylish matte finish and comes with a ceramic insert for preparing various melted recipes. Six color-coded fondue forks for indulging in them are also included.

Beautiful Slush Crush Frozen Drink Maker

Treat yourself to delicious frozen beverages any time you crave them with the Slush Crush. This unique machine blends ice and ingredients to perfection and has a spout for dispensing concoctions directly from the maker. You can choose from black, white, green, blue and lavender.

Beautiful Electric Gooseneck Kettle

For anyone who loves tea, pour-over coffee or hot chocolate, a kettle is a must-have item. Drew Barrymore’s take on this classic kitchen gadget sports a gorgeous design with a matte finish in a choice of black, white or sage green. Water is ready in minutes, thanks to its one-touch boil function.

Beautiful 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker

Making frozen treats is easy with this ice cream maker that offers a simple touch display. It’s straightforward to use to prepare up to 1.5 quarts in about 20 minutes. It’s available in black or white and soft hues of blue, green or lavender to fit any personality or kitchen decor.

Beautiful 5-Speed Electric Juice Extractor

This juicer delivers the power to turn your favorite fruits and vegetables into wholesome beverages. It has a large food chute and touch controls for hassle-free juicing. Like other Beautiful appliances, it comes in several stylish shades with an easy-to-clean matte finish.

Beautiful 12-Ounce Double-Wall Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler

The Beautiful wine tumbler is a useful and affordable gift for any wine enthusiast, but it can also be used for other hot or cold drinks. It will maintain the temperature of a beverage for hours and looks great too. It comes in a choice of white, cornflower blue and, of course, merlot.

Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Expandable Skillet

Not only is this electric skillet versatile, thanks to its unique expandable capacity, but it’s also stylish with the collection’s attractive matte finish. The nonstick surface doesn’t contain PFOA or PFOS. You can choose from gray, black, white, sage green or cornflower blue.

Beautiful 6-piece Essential Baking Set

Anyone who likes to bake needs a set of gadgets for measuring and mixing. This one includes four measuring cups, a mixing bowl and a whisk for whipping up essential ingredients. The pieces are free of BPA.

Beautiful 12-piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set

This ceramic cookware set is made without forever chemicals, so you can feel good about using them to prepare your favorite dishes. It includes 12 useful pieces with the proprietary matte finish that cleans with ease.

Beautiful Drew Chair

If you want a piece from the Beautiful collection that’s sure to wow you and your guests, check out Drew Barrymore’s exclusive chair. In addition to a stylish design, it offers comfortable cushioning and a 360-degree swivel base. It has a strong wood frame that will hold up to years of use. The fabric is pre-treated to prevent stains. Three accent pillows are included for extra comfortable lounging.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

