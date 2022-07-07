Protect your family with vacuums that effectively eliminate allergens from your home

When someone suffers from allergies, keeping your floors clean is a necessity. Whether you’re suffering from seasonal allergies or dealing with ongoing indoor allergies, a good vacuum is essential. The best vacuums for allergies pick up pollen, pet dander and other particles that aggravate allergies. They can also trap those particles to prevent them from escaping back into your home.

Features in a vacuum for allergies

HEPA filter

While many vacuum filter systems are available, a high-efficiency particulate air filter is the best and most reliable one. A vacuum with a HEPA filter system can remove 99.97% of particles up to 0.3 microns in size from your home. This includes common allergens such as mold spores, pet dander, pollen, and dust.

Certification

Some vacuums perform well enough to be certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. These vacuums meet standards regarding how well the vacuum removes and contains allergens as well as its ability to prevent allergens from becoming airborne during vacuuming. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation recommends using these vacuums weekly for best results.

Attachments and adjustability

When cleaning to alleviate allergies, you must worry about more than just your floors. Allergens need to be vacuumed out of your furniture, too. Look for vacuums with durable attachments to help clean particles and pet hair off upholstered furniture.

To maintain optimal suction on different types of flooring, look for a vacuum with adjustable height settings. Some vacuums can make this adjustment automatically, while you must manually change others as you switch between different types of flooring.

Bagless or bagged?

Bagless vacuums have become popular due to their convenience and lower costs over time, but bagged vacuums offer important advantages to allergy sufferers. Vacuum bags trap particles and keep them contained, even when it’s time to replace the bag. In contrast, emptying a bagless vacuum can release some of those particles back into your home. This makes bagged vacuums a better choice overall for households dealing with allergies.

Best upright vacuums for allergies

Top upright vacuum for allergies

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum

What you need to know: This powerful vacuum is easy to use and traps allergens inside with whole-machine HEPA filtration.

What you’ll love: Its swivel system is easy to maneuver around furniture and the self-adjusting cleaner head maintains suction on the carpet and hard floors. It also includes attachments such as a tangle-free turbine pet brush and an extension wand.

What you should consider: The vacuum is on the heavier side. The hose can be pinched and cut off suction when using the detachable wand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top upright vacuum for allergies for the money

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Corded Upright Vacuum

What you need to know: Lightweight and affordable, this model traps 99.9% of allergens.

What you’ll love: It has a sealed HEPA filter to trap particles so they won’t leak back out after vacuuming. The vacuum comes with durable tools, including a pet brush, which can be used by easily lifting the vacuum pod off of the main cleaner head.

What you should consider: It doesn’t fit under furniture very well and its comparatively narrow brush makes it slower at cleaning rooms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Also consider

Kenmore Floor Care Elite Upright Bagged Vacuum

What you need to know: This vacuum traps 99.97% of debris thanks to an enhanced HEPA filter system, and it stays trapped in a bag, so nothing escapes while the vacuum is being emptied.

What you’ll love: It’s certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America for its ability to capture allergens. Cleaning is more thorough thanks to its 3D Inducer Motor, five adjustable height levels, an LED dirt sensor, and attachments such as a pet hair brush and a dusting tool.

What you should consider: It weighs 20 pounds, making it a fairly heavy model. Buying replacement bags can add up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Best handheld vacuums for allergies

Top handheld vacuum for allergies

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: This compact yet powerful vacuum is certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation.

What you’ll love: You can use this vacuum as a stick or handheld vacuum for up to 40 minutes of fade-free suction. Its attachments include two motorized cleaner heads, a dusting brush, a crevice tool and more. The whole-machine HEPA filter captures dust, pet hair, and more.

What you should consider: Its limited battery life makes it better suited for smaller cleaning jobs.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Wayfair

Top handheld vacuum for allergies for the money

Bissell Cleanview Deluxe Corded Handheld Vacuum

What you need to know: It’s lightweight and affordable but still a powerful and effective cleaner.

What you’ll love: It’s capable of tackling tough cleaning jobs just about anywhere, thanks to its 18-foot cable, hose attachment and cleaning tools. The 3-stage filter system gets particles and pet hair out of your home or vehicle.

What you should consider: Its cord makes it less convenient than other handheld models. While its three filters are effective, they aren’t HEPA filters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best robot vacuums for allergies

Top robot vacuum for allergies

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum

What you need to know: This powerful robot vacuum has excellent suction and filtration, plus wet mopping capabilities and other high-tech features.

What you’ll love: It navigates rooms using LIDAR technology and can memorize the layouts of up to four levels. Its powerful suction allows it to mop more than 1600 square feet. It offers scheduled cleanings, no-go zones, fall-prevention sensors, voice control, and more.

What you should consider: The mopping function has difficulty distinguishing between hard floors and carpet, so users with area rugs may need to develop workarounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top robot vacuum for allergies for the money

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max

What you need to know: At less than three inches tall, this robot vacuum is great at cleaning beneath the furniture.

What you’ll love: Its BoostIQ technology helps it determine what kind of surface it’s cleaning and adjust its suction power accordingly. It’s quiet and boasts a large dustbin, so it doesn’t need to be emptied as often. The vacuum is easy to control via the app or voice controls.

What you should consider: As an entry-level robotic vacuum, it can sometimes miss areas or clean the same area several times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

