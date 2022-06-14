Hoover bagless vacuum review

We love our animal companions, but cleaning up after them can be a chore. With hair, dander and muddy paws to deal with, it can be a seemingly endless task. The Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel XL Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum claims to have the power needed to make light work of pet hair and all kinds of dirt and debris.

According to Hoover, this vacuum powers through pet hair with a motor that’s 25% more powerful than competitors. It also claims it works equally well on hard floors and carpets, and it has special tools to deal with pet hair.

We wanted to find out if all these claims were true, so we put the Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel XL Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum to the test in the real world.

Testing the Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel XL Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum

In order to find out how products really perform over an extended period, we have a group of testers who try products out in their homes. To test this vacuum, we gave it to a tester who tried it in their home for several weeks. This tester has a dog who sheds a lot, and they tested this vacuum out during prime shedding season.

What is the Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel XL Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum?

The Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel XL Pet is a corded upright vacuum designed for homes with pets. It feels solid and has an excellent build quality. We found this high-powered vacuum was great for deep cleaning and picking up pet hair.

Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel XL Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum price and where to buy

The Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel XL Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum is available at Amazon. Its full recommended retail price is around $180, but you can often find it for less than $150.

How to use the Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel XL Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum

Start by removing the vacuum from its box and setting it up. We found setup extremely easy, with just a handful of parts to fit into place. Once it’s ready to use, it works in much the same way as any other upright vacuum. It has a kick button to start it and a dial to adjust the brush roll height for different types of carpet and hard floors. It’s bagless, so when the dust container gets full, simply empty it into the trash.

Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel XL Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum benefits

Suction power

One of the key features of this vacuum is its impressive suction power. It’s great for deep cleaning and makes light work of stubborn pet hair. We found it more powerful than our Dyson stick vacuum, though admittedly less convenient to use. We can’t say for sure that it’s 25% more powerful than an average vacuum, but we were pleased with its performance.

Pet tools

This vacuum comes with several multipurpose pet tools. These tools lift hair from upholstery, stairs and other spots that are hard to reach with the main brush roll. We were pleased with how well they worked, especially considering the tester was cleaning up after a dog that sheds heavily.

Emptying dust container

The dust container is easy to empty with just the press of a button. You need to be careful not to press the button until you’re holding the container over a trash can. Once you press the button, gravity works its magic, and all the dirt and pet hair fall right out into the trash. There’s no need to get your hand inside the dust container to pull out any hair or debris left behind, which can be an issue with some vacuums.

Floor types

We tested it on hardwood floors, fitted carpet and area rugs, and it worked extremely well on all three. It managed to remove dirt and pet hair from deep within the pile, which not all vacuum cleaners are successful at.

Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel XL Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum drawbacks

Weight

We found this vacuum to be fairly heavy, which made it hard to use on some surfaces. We were able to carry it around and get it up and down stairs without issue, but other people may struggle with this. If you want a lightweight vacuum, it’s best to look elsewhere.

Maneuverability

Due to its weight, this isn’t the most maneuverable of vacuum cleaners. It’s fine for deep cleans, but if you want to get it out for a bit of spot cleaning, it can feel bulky.

Cord

We tested this vacuum in a small home and found we could clean a whole room without switching power outlets. You may struggle to clean a large room without replugging the cord. It’s also worth noting the cord isn’t retractable, so you have to manually wind and unwind it.

Should you get the Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel XL Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum?

If you’re looking for an affordable pet vacuum with excellent suction power, it’s a solid choice. As Hoover claims, it works equally well on all floor types and has impressive suction power. Even though we can’t verify that the suction power is 25% stronger, we’re happy with the way it performs.

It is heavier and bulkier than we’d like and may feel inconvenient if you’re used to a cordless vacuum. Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide if it’s the right vacuum for your needs.

