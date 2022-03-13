Which beer can glasses are best?

When you want to toast to great times, you want a special glass to celebrate the occasion. One great option is a beer can glass. There are many different shapes and sizes of beer glasses. Some claim to enhance the flavor or aroma of a beer, whereas others act as functional, reliable glassware. These budget-friendly beer can glasses often resemble a beer or soda can shape, and they conveniently hold the entire contents of a 16 or 20-ounce canister. They are perfect for parties, game days and make a great gift too.

While the shape remains the same, there are various designs and types of beer can glass sets. The BoxOTricks Libby Beer Can Glass comes as a single 16 or 20-ounce glass with an optional wooden lid and straw. You can even personalize the design with a message or image in a range of colors and patterns.

What to know before you buy a beer can glass

Uses

Although most beer can glasses are for beer, you can use them for just about any cold drink. Some come with extra features, like a lid to prevent spilling or a straw hole for drinks with ice cubes. They are also ideal for canned soft drinks, kombucha, cocktails, iced tea or iced coffee.

Materials

Glass remains the best material for consuming beer. Glass helps enhance the flavor and allows you to enjoy the aroma before you even take a sip. However, some people prefer plastic models since they are more sturdy and dishwasher friendly. If you want to stay true to the glass tradition without sacrificing convenience, make sure to look for dishwasher-friendly glasses. Also, try to look for one made from tempered glass or crystal. These types of glass are scratch-proof and more durable than regular glass.

Designs

The main appeal of a beer can glass is the design on the front. This varies significantly and usually features pictures, patterns, phrases or slogans. Many feature a specific brewery’s name or logo while others have the option of adding a personalized message. Customized beer can glasses make a great gift for microbrew enthusiasts.

What to look for in a quality beer can glass

Sets

While many personalized beer can glasses come as a single item, the most cost-effective option comes in a set. Sets generally consist of between four to eight glasses and may include handy extras such as lids, drinking straws and matching coasters. Additionally, if you’re giving someone a beer can glass set as a gift, most come packaged in elegant boxes.

Quality

Poor-quality glass is very fragile and breaks quite easily. The main difference between a low-quality and high-quality beer can glass is the thickness of the glass itself. A thick base will provide stability without making the glass too heavy to hold. A rolled rim adds strength and prevents chipping or cracks.

How much you can expect to spend on a beer can glass

Beer can glasses are relatively inexpensive. A single glass costs only a few dollars while sets typically cost between $20-$40. Personalized messages and designs may cost more.

Beer can glasses FAQ

Are beer can glasses dishwasher safe?

A. Not necessarily. Thinner glass is more likely to crack or break in a dishwasher. Low-quality glass also tends to become cloudy after several washes. Additionally, some patterns, logos and emblems may not be suitable for a dishwasher. To get the best quality for your money, look for the dishwasher-safe symbols on the bottom of the glass.

How do I pour beer without making too much foam?

A. Beers have a lot of carbonation and create a slightly foamy head. But your pour can impact the amount of foam as well as the beer’s aroma and flavor. Ensure the glassware is completely clean for the best results, as impurities may alter the combination and flavor. When you pour the beer into the glass, pour at a 45-degree angle. Aim for the middle of the glass to prevent splashing and over-frothing. As the beer reaches halfway up the side, gradually start to straighten the glass. When the beer reaches the top, pour the final amount directly into the center of the glass until the foamy head peeks over the rim.

What’s the best beer can glass to buy?

Top beer can glass

BoxOTricks Libby Beer Can Glass

What you need to know: These single glasses are available in either a 16 or 20-ounce size. You have the option to add on a wooden lid and reusable straw.

What you’ll love: You can personalize them with your own message or design.

What you should consider: These glasses are not dishwasher safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top beer can glass for the money

Brimley 4 Pack Can Shaped Beer Glasses

What you need to know: This cost-effective set of 20-ounce glasses conveniently comes in a pack of four. They are made from scratch-resistant and durable glass as well.

What you’ll love: The set includes a cleaning brush and four bent glass drinking straws. The straws and glasses are both dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: The glasses don’t have any pattern, and personalization isn’t available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alamhi Handmade Beer Can Glass

What you need to know: Hand-blown from lead-free crystal, this beer can glass has a unique engraved owl design with decorative, hand-burned eyes and beak.

What you’ll love: They have thick walls and a heavy base that adds stability and a textured surface that is easy to grip.

What you should consider: The glass is a single item and isn’t available in a set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

