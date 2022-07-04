Which gluten-free chips are best?

When you’re feeling munchy, nothing beats the salty crunch of your favorite chip. But if you are avoiding gluten, you may feel like you have limited choices. Don’t despair; gluten-free chips easily replace your old favorites, with some going above and beyond in terms of flavor and snackability. You’ll have plenty of gluten-free options for your next movie night, game day or picnic.

Are gluten-free chips healthier?

While gluten-free chips are the best option for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance, they are not necessarily healthier than other chips. Many are fried in oil and coated in salt. However, staying healthy does not mean avoiding chips altogether. Use moderation and follow the serving sizes. If you want to prevent overeating, look for individually packaged snacks.

Types of gluten-free chips

Gluten-free snacks come in many forms.

Corn chips: Many people use corn chips for dips or things like taco pies.

Tortilla chips: The primary ingredient in tortilla chips is corn, with some variations such as yellow, white or blue corn.

Potato chips: An easy gluten-free substitution is potato chips, with many flavors and styles to choose from. If you get a flavored version, check the ingredient list as the added flavors may contain gluten.

Veggie chips: Veggie chips offer more fiber per serving than any other type of gluten-free chip above. They're made from root vegetables such as sweet potatoes, beets, parsnips, carrots, yuca and taro. Some are also made from peas, beans or plantains.

Gluten-free chip shopping tips

In order to be certified gluten-free, your chips must meet the following criteria:

It contains fewer than 20 parts per million (ppm) of gluten.

Look for labeling by the US Food and Drug Administration or other international organizations such as the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO).

Watch out for hidden ingredients that contain gluten. These include, but are not limited to, soy sauce, malt or any malt flavorings, rye, barley, graham, spelt, triticale, brewer's yeast, semolina and farro.

Choose whole-food ingredients. The shorter the ingredient list, the better.

Watch out for high sodium. Even if you're not consuming gluten, the high sodium can negatively impact your health and may not be worth the swap.

Consider chips with other nutritional benefits. Some chips have protein or fiber, which offers additional nutritional value.

Food Should Taste Good Sweet Potato Tortilla Chips

This 11-ounce bag is great for sharing. This chip is kosher, vegan and made with non-GMO ingredients. Sweet potatoes are a naturally healthy, cholesterol-free snack. The chips have a dusting of salt and cane sugar to bring out the nuttiness of the sweet potato.

Sold by Amazon

Popcorners Snacks Gluten-Free Chips

This 20-pack of single-serve chips gives you six flavors to choose from. Flavors include white cheddar, kettle corn, sea salt, spicy queso, sweet chili, sour cream and onion. These are baked and completely nut-free.

Sold by Amazon

The Good Crisp Company Sea Salt And Vinegar Potato Chips

If you want a replacement for your Pringles, this slightly healthier version is for you. They are soy-free, non-GMO and certified gluten-free. This is one of the four Good Crisp Company flavors. The others include aged white cheddar, classic original and outback barbecue.

Sold by iHerb

Kibo Lentil Chips Variety Pack

Try three flavors in this variety pack that includes vegan lentil chips in sea salts, spicy ranch and Maui onion. They have 40% less fat and are baked rather than fried. They have no preservatives. The chips are vegan and non-GMO, providing a good punch of plant-based protein in your snack.

Sold by Amazon

Quest Nutrition Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Protein Chips

Take your tacos on the go with these loaded taco protein chips. They come packed with 19 grams of protein and only four net carbs per 1-ounce bag. Quest uses complete dairy-based proteins that provide nine essential amino acids. They are soy-free and baked.

Sold by Amazon

Heaven & Earth Cassava Chips

This is a two-pack of cassava chips that are all-natural and certified kosher. They use just three non-GMO ingredients: palm oil, sea salt and peeled and sliced cassava.

Sold by Amazon

Food Should Taste Good Blue Corn Tortilla Chips

These hearty chips combine quinoa, blue corn and flaxseed for a nutty, deep flavor that perfectly complements various dips. They are kosher, vegan, non-GMO, cholesterol-free and low sodium.

Sold by Amazon

Terra Vegetable Chips, Original with Sea Salt

Stock up on snacks with this 12-pack of 6.8-ounce bags. It includes various root veggies such as taro, sweet potatoes, cassava, parsnip, yucca and beets. Terra uses non-GMO ingredients and avoids trans fats, artificial flavors and preservatives. These are kosher and vegan, too.

Sold by Amazon

