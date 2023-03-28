How does the Gourmia Air Fryer stand up to those from the top kitchen brands?

Gourmia is a trusted kitchen appliances brand and makes some of the best air fryers, but you might be curious whether they stack up well against air fryers by other top brands.

Gourmia air fryers offer many key features you should look for in a high-quality air fryer. However, as with other brands, there are many models to consider.

In this article: Gourmia 7-Quart Air Fryer, Gourmia 16-in-1 Air Fryer Over and Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer.

Capacity

Whether you decide to buy a Gourmia air fryer or one from another brand, your primary consideration should be its size. The larger the air fryer, the more countertop space you’ll need, but larger ones are more suitable if you have a large household. Generally, air fryers with a 5-quart capacity or less are ideal for households with fewer than four people.

Cooking functions

One of the best features of any air fryer is its preset cooking functions, which let you cook food the way you want with a simple touch of a button. As with air fryers from other top brands, many Gourmia air fryers have several preset cooking modes, and its combo models offer up to 16 of them. The most popular cooking modes include air frying, baking, broiling, dehydrating, toasting and roasting.

Easy to clean

Air fryers make it a breeze to cook your favorite foods since they work fast. However, they wouldn’t be so convenient if the cleanup afterward took a long time. Therefore, all Gourmia air fryers are designed to make it as easy as possible by having baskets with nonstick coatings and dishwasher-safe parts.

Timers

Most Gourmia air fryers have built-in timers, and some even have an auto-off function so that you don’t need to worry about turning it off once your food is cooking. It’s a neat safety feature, and the built-in timer lets you kick back while your food cooks. Also, some models provide alerts when it’s time to cook your food once it’s preheated or when it should be turned over for the best results.

Are Gourmia air fryers worth a look alongside other top brands?

As other top brands do, Gourmia offers air fryers with varying capacities. It also makes air fryers with a basic function that are more affordable than comprehensive multifunction cookers. They’re known for their durable build, and quality-control issues are rarely reported, making them a safe bet in competition with other brands.

Best Gourmia air fryers

Gourmia 7-Quart Air Fryer

This air fryer has 12 preset cooking modes, including bake, roast, broil and dehydrate. It has an automatic shut-off feature, a cool-touch handle and a 7-quart drawer that can accommodate up to five burgers or a whole chicken.

Gourmia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer

This fryer has 12 preset cooking functions and uses 360-degree technology to cook food quickly and evenly. It has a nonstick, dishwasher-safe pan and crisper tray for quick cleanup.

Gourmia Indoor Grill and Air Fryer

You won’t need to head outside to grill your favorite foods with this indoor air fryer. It uses FryForce 360-degree technology to crisp foods with little to no oil, and smoke-extracting technology allows indoor grilling with almost no smoke.

Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer

If you have a large household, you’ll love this air fryer for its 8-quart basket that lets you cook plenty of food in one cycle. It offers 12 cooking modes and alerts you when it’s time to turn food over or add food after preheating.

Gourmia 16-in-1 Air Fryer Oven

This is a must-buy for those who want a large-capacity air fryer oven to make foods such as a 12-inch pizza. It has 16 cooking preset functions, including bake, dehydrate and toast, and comes with a dishwasher-safe fry basket, crumb tray, baking pan and oven rack.

Other air fryers worth checking out

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

It’s a compact air fryer, but it works faster than many other air fryers and is easy to clean. It has a black high-gloss finish, giving it a modern look, and a wide temperature range that can go as high as 400 degrees.

Cosori Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo

This air fryer oven is fantastic for making various foods, from whole 5-pound chickens to a large basket of french fries for the entire family. It offers 12 one-touch cooking functions and has a removable basket with a nonstick coating.

