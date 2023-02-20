From clothing to hairstyles, nostalgia is all the rage. While it’s easy to think of ways to bring some traditional flair to your wardrobe, many incorrectly believe that vintage-looking kitchen appliances and electronics can only be found in antique markets.

Actually, classic designs and old-fashioned color palettes are becoming readily available everywhere home furnishings are sold. Thanks to manufacturers getting in on the trend, you don’t need to sacrifice today’s modern conveniences for a previous decade’s good looks.

What exactly is retro, anyway?

Today’s perception of retro takes inspiration from the decades between 1950 and the late 1980s. While clothing and fashion sensibilities currently draw heavily from the ’80s, thanks in no small part to pop-culture entertainment like “Stranger Things,” home appliances call back to pastel colors and metallic accents made popular in the diners of the ’50s and ’60s. In today’s world of connected devices and always-on technology, many find the simplicity of years past to be compelling.

Countertop kitchen appliances

Toaster ovens, waffle makers, coffee makers and more can be found in decidedly vintage designs. Even brands that don’t make products specifically to appeal to nostalgia are getting in on the action by offering appliances in colors that appeal to the retro revival. If you see a coffee pot you like but find it to be a bit too modern, shop around because you may find the same item offered in a refreshing mint green or robin’s egg blue.

Full-size kitchen appliances

Nostalgic looks aren’t confined solely to the countertop. You can also find convection ovens, ranges and refrigerators with designs and color palettes straight out of the ’50s. If you want to go all in and give your kitchen a top-to-bottom retro makeover, you can do so with quality appliances from reputable manufacturers that don’t prioritize form over functionality.

Retro shopping tips

Match colors: From cotton-candy pink to marshmallow white, many manufacturers offer appliances in colors that look alike and follow similar naming conventions. However, when placed side by side, you may find that they clash. To avoid this, keep your appliances far enough away from one another to not notice slight color differences. Better yet, purchase them all from the same manufacturer to ensure a perfect match.

If you intend to create a consistent retro theme, select the era you like the most and stick to it. Combining ’50s art deco with ’80s boldness, for example, can deprive your decor of intention and give your space a haphazard, cluttered feel. Shop for quality: Don’t choose an item based solely on how it looks. Makers of cheap appliances tend to be quicker to jump on hot trends than reputable manufacturers due to lower overhead costs and inexpensive materials. Choose carefully, read reviews and try to stick to brands you trust to provide warranty options and stand by its products.

Best retro kitchen appliances

Redmond Retro Two-Slice Toaster

This fancy-looking toaster has classic-car vibes, thanks to its deep, brilliant paint job and chrome trim. Available in eight colors, it also features a setting you can use to perfectly crisp bagels.

Sold by Amazon

Lily’s Home Retro Kitchen Wall Clock

You can check the time and temperature and even set a timer with this vintage-looking wall clock. Powered by a single AA battery, it’s as functional as it is beautiful, and it can be purchased in five bold colors.

Sold by Amazon

Nostalgia Retro Compact Microwave Oven

Don’t let the classic styling and five retro color options fool you. This countertop microwave oven features multiple settings and a bright LED display, making it the perfect choice for a small kitchen or dorm room.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Redmond Retro Electric Hand Mixer

You can whip up some classic recipes with this timeless-looking mixer. It has five selectable speeds and includes a storage case that conveniently doubles as a measuring cup.

Sold by Amazon

Wamife Coffee Maker

Looking like a 1955 Chevy, this coffee maker seems to have jumped out of a Norman Rockwell painting. It has a 24-hour timer, can hold up to 12 cups of coffee and features an anti-drip mechanism that lets you safely pour yourself a mug before the rest of the coffee has been brewed.

Sold by Amazon

Elite Gourmet Retro Toaster Oven

You can bring the diner home with this toaster oven in traditional pastel blue. It includes tongs, a crumb tray, a baking pan and a wire rack.

Sold by Amazon

Magic Chef Retro Two-Door Mini Fridge

Magic Chef brings its reputation for quality to the retro revival with this mini fridge that looks like it was just retrieved from a time machine. Featuring a separate freezer compartment and four color options, this fridge complements garages, kitchens, dorm rooms and man caves alike.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Unique Appliances Retro Gas Range with Convection Oven

This oven’s stylish art deco design makes a bold statement. With four sealed burners and two oven racks, it also makes any dish you may be in the mood for.

Sold by Home Depot

Dash Express 8-Inch Waffle Maker

Enjoy a nostalgic breakfast for one with this adorably retro waffle maker. Simple to use, it comes in three colors, and you can even buy one that creates waffles in the shape of a heart.

Sold by Amazon

Nostalgia Electrics Classic Retro Snow Cone Maker

You can keep summer going all year long with this countertop snow cone maker that only requires ice cubes and syrup. An LED indicator lets you know when the machine is ready to go.

Sold by Amazon

