Which ceramic teapot is best?

Teapots have been crafted from clay since the 1500s during the Ming dynasty in China. A ceramic teapot is a classic choice that will serve you well, whether you use it every morning or just a few times a year when guests come over.

There’s plenty to think about when buying a teapot, from its shape and size to features, such as built-in strainers and infusers. The Tealyra Daze Large Ceramic Teapot is a great choice for anyone who wants a teapot with a decent capacity and an infuser.

What to know before you buy a ceramic teapot

Type of ceramic

You’ll find teapots made from all three main types of ceramic: stoneware, earthenware and porcelain. Not all manufacturers state which ceramic type their teapots are made from, but unless it’s listed as porcelain, it’s probably stoneware or earthenware.

Stoneware: This is the most common type of ceramic for teapots. It’s fired at a high enough temperature to make it durable while remaining relatively inexpensive to make.

Earthenware: Fired at the lowest temperature of these three ceramic varieties, earthenware teapots are inexpensive. However, they are prone to chipping and wear over time.

Porcelain: Porcelain is made from specific types of clay and fired at a high temperature to make it thin yet extremely durable. It is a prized material for teapots but can be expensive.

Shape

Teapots come in a range of shapes from those tall and narrow like coffee pots to squat, round teapots. Some people prefer the look of one shape over another. It’s fine to choose a shape for this reason if you have a strong preference. However, the shape can also affect the flavor of your tea once brewed.

Those with rounder shapes allow more room for tea leaves to expand laterally compared to narrower pots. This lets tea brew more evenly and can result in a smoother flavor with less chance of bitterness. That said, if you use an infuser, the shape of the pot makes no difference because the leaves are restricted by the infuser anyway.

What to look for in a quality ceramic teapot

Capacity

Check the capacity of a teapot before buying. Some list the capacity in ounces and others in cups. You’ll want to allow around 8 ounces for an average mug of tea or 5 to 6 ounces for a teacup.

Infuser

Some teapots come with an infuser insert. This lets you brew loose-leaf tea more easily without the need for a strainer.

Spout strainer

An alternative to an infuser basket is a teapot with a strainer built into the spout. This gives tea leaves more room to brew inside the pot, but it can be difficult to clean.

How much you can expect to spend on a ceramic teapot

Most teapots cost somewhere between $20-$75. However, some made from the finest porcelain or made by designer homeware brands can cost well over $100.

Ceramic teapot FAQ

Are ceramic teapots safe for the stove?

A. No, they’re not designed for use on the stove. You aren’t supposed to heat water in your ceramic teapot. Instead, you heat water in a kettle or a pan on the stove, pour it over tea leaves or tea bags in your teapot and leave it to steep. Some glass and metal teapots are safe for stovetop use if you want one that doubles as a teakettle.

Do ceramic teapots keep tea hot?

A. Stoneware and earthenware teapots are made from thick ceramic that retains heat well. This keeps your tea warmer for longer, so you can enjoy several cups before it goes cold. Porcelain is a finer form of ceramic that doesn’t retain heat as effectively. This makes it a better choice when making a pot of tea for guests or household members, meaning it won’t be sitting around for long enough to go cold.

If you find your teapot doesn’t keep tea hot for long enough, consider buying a tea cozy. This is an insulated cover that helps keep the tea warm, a bit like a sweater for a teapot.

What’s the best ceramic teapot to buy?

Top ceramic teapot

Tealyra Daze Large Ceramic Teapot

What you need to know: This large teapot holds 47 ounces, which is enough for roughly two to three servings of tea.

What you’ll love: It comes with an infuser, which is perfect for loose-leaf tea. The lid is hinged, so it can’t fall off when you pour. It comes in six colors, including blue, red and yellow.

What you should consider: The lid can leak slightly when you pour if the pot is overfilled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ceramic teapot for the money

Sweese Porcelain Teapot

What you need to know: Affordable yet durable, this teapot is ideal for making tea for one or two people.

What you’ll love: The 27-ounce capacity is just right for two mugs of tea or about four smaller teacups. It comes with a stainless steel infuser. Both the infuser and the pot are dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: Although it’s described as porcelain based on the composition and firing temperature, it isn’t fine like traditional porcelain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cauldron Ceramics Brown Betty Handmade Original Teapot

What you need to know: Made in England in a traditional design, this is a perfect choice for tea purists.

What you’ll love: The Brown Betty is a classic British teapot made using a type of clay that retains heat well. The shape causes tea leaves to swirl around when you pour boiling water over them, which brews them more evenly for a smoother flavor. It has a 6-cup capacity.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with an infuser, so you’ll need to use a separate tea strainer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews.

