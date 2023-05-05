Which herbs are best for spring gardens?

Some herbs are used medicinally, whereas others just make your food taste better. Now that spring is here, you can plant herbs inside or out and add an extra burst of vibrant green color to your garden or kitchen.

Nearly all popular herbs grow successfully in spring, but not all seeds are created equal. Some herb seeds will germinate faster than others and potentially with a higher success rate. Some kits come with everything you need, whereas others only contain seeds. After taking a moment to familiarize yourself with the options that are out there, you’ll be ready to start your very own herb garden.

Growing herbs

How to grow herbs outside

Herbs can be grown in raised beds, pots or even amongst your flowers or vegetables. Above all else, herbs require superior drainage and around 6 hours of sunlight — the amount of sun needed may be different depending on the specific herbs you choose to grow, so make sure you take time to research the herb’s environmental needs. Some seed kits come with helpful guides that provide growing instructions for their seed assortment.

Most herbs grow best in slightly acidic soil, with a pH of around six. If you’re unsure what your soil’s pH is, you may benefit from a soil pH test kit. If the pH is too low or high, there are supplements to balance it. As with anything, take time to learn more about the specific herbs you plan to grow before altering your soil’s pH.

Before planting your herb seeds, break the soil up with a small trowel or garden fork to loosen it; this will allow the water to drain and your herb’s roots to grow more freely.

How to grow herbs inside

Most herbs grow successfully indoors. But some, like oregano, rosemary, chives, mint and thyme, grow particularly well inside. If planting in soil, make sure to place the plants on a windowsill or countertop that gets around five hours of sunlight each day.

You’ll need an indoor drainage solution that doesn’t ruin the surface your planter is on. Try letting your planting containers drain into a semi-deep plate or another container to keep the roots from getting oversaturated.

You may find it easier (albeit more expensive) to buy a hydroponic herb garden kit. These indoor gardens have built-in grow lights, hydroponic systems and, in some cases, even connect to your phone. Although a hydroponic system may set you back $100-$500, they allow you to grow herbs and small vegetables all year round.

Best herb seeds

Open Seed Vault Store 100% Non-GMO Heirloom Herb Garden

This collection has 12 different herbs with impressively high germination rates, including anise, basil, chives, cilantro, dill, parsley and more. This convenient kit includes 12 peat pellets to start your seeds in as well.

Sold by Amazon

True Leaf Market Non-GMO 12 Seed Assortment

These herb seeds come packed in individual, resealable foil packages to keep them safe from moisture. True Leaf’s seed assortment includes parsley, coriander, thyme, basil, peppermint, sage and more.

Sold by Amazon

Sustainable Seed Company 10 Non-GMO Herb Garden Kit

Sustainable Seed Company’s herb garden kit includes a helpful guide that details how to grow the herbs, among other practical things, like saving seeds. The kit contains basil, chives, lavender, rosemary and six other popular herbs.

Sold by Amazon

HOMEGROWN 15 Non-GMO Culinary Herb Seed Vault

This assortment contains chives, basil, lemon balm, arugula, mint and many more herbs with 15 herb markers. HOMEGROWN’s seeds have an exceptionally high germination rate and tend to germinate quickly.

Sold by Amazon

Sow Right Seeds Non-GMO Herb Seeds

If you want to keep it simple without sacrificing quality, this five-pack assortment by Sow Right Seeds is perfect. This collection contains oregano, cilantro, parsley, basil and chives at an affordable price.

Sold by Amazon

Which indoor herb garden kit is best?

Best window-sill herb garden

Spade to Fork Indoor Herb Garden Kit

This kit is 100% certified organic, from the seeds to the soil and pots. Every piece of the Spade to Fork kit is well thought out, and opening the kit is a delightful experience in and of itself.

Sold by Amazon

Planter’s Choice Nine Herb Window Garden

This 34-piece kit has everything you need to get started, including bamboo markers, seeds, seed starting disks and reusable pots.

Sold by Amazon

Best hydroponic herb garden

GrowLED Hydroponic Indoor Grow Light

GrowLED’s affordable indoor garden has an adjustable light with a built-in timer, making it easy to simulate day/night cycles. This self-watering garden lets you know when to add more water, and it handles the rest.

Sold by Wayfair and Amazon

AeroGarden Sprout

This simple, inexpensive hydroponic garden allows you to grow up to three herbs at a time with an automated 10-watt LED light.

Sold by Amazon

