Which drawing kit is best?

Drawing, whether professionally or as a hobby, is a rewarding and enriching experience that allows the artist to both learn about and interpret the world around them. However, access to the right tools not only affects an artist’s final product, but also their enjoyment of the process and their ability to commit their vision to paper.

Whether a budding artist or an established illustrator, great value can be found in drawing kits that provide a wealth of tools to experiment with. The U.S. Art Supply 54-Piece Drawing & Sketching Art Set With 4 Sketch Pads is a fully realized set that includes everything you need to get started and continue creating for months or years to come.

What to consider before you buy a drawing kit

What kind of drawing you like to do

Consider the kind of art that interests you and select a drawing kit that includes the tools you’ll need to achieve your creative goals. Research artists that inspire you and determine what mediums they work in. Check out drawing guides or online videos to take a look at how some of the tools commonly included in kits are used.

Your experience level

Your experience and familiarity with drawing help to determine which drawing kit is best for you. Kits that include a variety of tools and colors may appeal to those just getting started who are eager to explore, but they may not suit those who already know what they prefer and can do without extra items.

Your curiosity

Art is subjective not only with regard to what audiences enjoy, but also when it comes to how it’s created. Your personal style is found where traditional methodology and your own expression intersect. Selecting a drawing kit that provides a wide range of materials and mediums will allow you to tap into your curiosity and help you to develop your artistic voice.

What to look for in a quality drawing kit

Media

Drawing kits can include everything from pencils in various hardnesses to markers, pens, crayons, charcoal and more. If you know the media you prefer, you can easily find a drawing kit that includes the items you enjoy using. If you’re just beginning or want to branch into other styles or mediums, a drawing kit that includes a wide range of tools allows you to experiment.

Travel case

Some drawing kits include a flexible canvas case that can hold all your supplies. These are great for artists who travel or for those who enjoy sketching and drawing in public or in nature. With pencils, pens and markers easily lost, a kit that features a case can help you stay organized.

Sketch pad

With quality art supplies often demanding high prices, a kit that includes a sketch pad can provide excellent savings. Usually on the smaller side, pads included with drawing kits are great for renderings or for hashing out ideas for your next big project.

Wooden box

Drawing kits are sometimes sold in wooden boxes. These containers typically feature drawers, shelves or racks to keep your supplies organized and in good condition. A wooden box of art supplies makes for a classy and convenient way to keep your work area from getting too messy.

Drawing kit tips

Mind the dust. Pencil sharpeners, even those that contain shavings within a case, can leak dust and particles when left to rattle around in bags or cases. Empty your pencil sharpener before storage to avoid art supplies full of sawdust.

Study from the best. For as long as people have been creating art, they’ve been learning from those who came before them. A trip to the museum or even some online tutorial videos can help get you started when it comes to understanding proper drawing techniques.

Do your own thing. Foundational skills are important, but the real joy of creation comes from developing your own personal style. Few popular artists or illustrators create work that’s photorealistic. Learn the skills you need to communicate your ideas, but don’t forget to deviate from the norm and forge your own path.

How much you can expect to spend on a drawing kit

Quality drawing kits can be purchased for $40-$60. Kits that include premium supplies and items can cost $100 or more.

Drawing kit FAQ

If you’re new to art, should you invest in a drawing kit?

A. Since quality drawing kits are usually affordable, there’s little risk to purchasing one. Because some kits include so many tools for creating art, they provide a simple way for new artists to dive in and experience a multitude of creative options.

Do drawing kits include instructions?

A. Not usually. Some kits include booklets or cards that explain basic art techniques, but most of them simply supply you with the tools you need to get started.

Do drawing kits contain any toxic chemicals or solvents?

A. No. While caution should always be exercised when it comes to small children or pets swallowing potentially hazardous items, chemicals that produce noxious fumes or pose the risk of eye or skin irritation are usually reserved for painting kits, particularly those that include oil paints.

What’s the best drawing kit to buy?

Top drawing kit

U.S. Art Supply 54-Piece Drawing & Sketching Art Set With 4 Sketch Pads

What you need to know: Featuring an incredible amount of tools and four sketch pads, this drawing kit appeals to both pros and newcomers.

What you’ll love: This kit includes 54 pieces and a convenient canvas case to keep everything safe and secure. Featuring four sketch books, this kit is meant to last.

What you should consider: Despite the manufacturer’s name, this kit is made in China.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top drawing kit for the money

Sunnyglade 145-Piece Deluxe Art Set, Wooden Art Box & Drawing Kit

What you need to know: This huge art kit includes a wooden storage box and provides an unbeatable value.

What you’ll love: From watercolors to crayons and pencils, this kit covers the drawing gamut and provides enough variety to please creatives of all kinds. It comes neatly packed in a beautiful wooden box that’s available in three different finishes.

What you should consider: This kit doesn’t include any sketchbooks, and some quality control issues have been reported.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FLOWood 58-Piece Drawing Kit

What you need to know: With its wooden box and included poseable figure, this drawing kit is perfect for students and professionals alike.

What you’ll love: This kit’s wooden box and carrying handle allow you to easily store and transport your supplies. The included poseable wooden figure is great for those looking to study proportions, perspectives and shading on the human form.

What you should consider: Some users have noted that the wooden box included with this kit is a bit flimsy and the poseable figure is stiff and hard to move.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.