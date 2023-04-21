Which pool ladders for above-ground pools are best?

Among the biggest problems with an above-ground pool, aside from care and maintenance, is how to get in and out of it. Many above-ground pools don’t include a solution, hoping you’ll spend extra money on one of the manufacturer’s matching ladders.

The bad news: you do need to spend extra money. The good news: you can choose from several types of above-ground pool ladders, so you can get one that works best for you.

What to know before you buy a pool ladder for above-ground pools

Pool ladder for above-ground pool types

There are two types of above-ground pool ladders.

ladders are meant for use on above-ground pools with no deck. They look like a giant letter A with each leg having enough steps to climb in and out. The best have a platform at the top of the A to make changing direction easier. Drop-in ladders are used in conjunction with a deck. The top attaches to the deck with either non-skid feet or, in the best case, with a mounting kit. The steps come in several varieties, including stepladder and stair.

Weight capacity

Above-ground pool ladders have an average weight capacity of 300 pounds, with better ones having 400-500 pound limits. The flimsiest ladders only have a 200-250 pound limit.

Security

Most above-ground pool ladders need to be secured somehow, to ensure the safest experience.

ladders usually rely on the weight of the water to keep them from rocking. Sandbags on the exterior feet can also be helpful. Drop-in ladders can be secured in several ways. Most also use the weight of the water, but the best use a combination of sealed sand containers underneath and mounting systems for the deck.

What are the best pool ladders to buy for above-ground pools?

Bestway Flowclear Above-Ground Swimming Pool Ladder

This ladder is made of steel for maximum durability without the worry of rusting. The plastic steps have a slip-resistant tread and the whole ladder has a weight limit of 300 pounds. It’s made for 52-inch-high pools.

Sold by Amazon

Blue Torrent Easy Pool Step Ladder For Above-Ground Pools

These stairs are much easier on those with less mobility than most, plus the double guardrails are firm enough to handle up to 350 pounds. It works for pools 48-54 inches deep.

Sold by Amazon

Blue Wave NE1145 Premium In-Pool Ladder For Above-Ground Pools

The bottom step pivots to best fit both flat and slopped edges. The steps are 24 inches wide, made of stainless steel, have non-slip treads and can hold up to 300 pounds. It works for pools up to 54 inches deep.

Sold by Amazon

Blue Wave NE1175 Heavy-Duty In-Pool Ladder

It’s made entirely of resin to avoid rust and corrosion, but it’s still strong enough to hold up to 300 pounds. It also has five steps compared to the more common four, making it easier to climb out. It works for pools 48-54 inches deep.

Sold by Amazon

Confer Plastics A-Frame 7200 Above-Ground Pool Safety Ladder

This ladder’s major selling point is a roll-down cage that covers the exterior steps and can be locked into place; a lock is even included. It works for pools 48-54 inches deep.

Sold by Amazon

Confer Plastics Step-One Stair Ladder Entry System

Slats in the sides let water flow naturally through to prevent strange currents and algae growth. It can support up to 400 pounds and mounting brackets are included. It works on pool decks up to 60 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Confer Plastics Above-Ground Swimming Pool Ladder

This stair ladder has curved steps to better match the natural shape of the foot. The white color curves outward and the gray color curves inward; both can hold up to 400 pounds. Height is adjustable to work with most decks.

Sold by Amazon

Confer 6000X Heavy-Duty In-Pool Ladder

This ladder stays put on your deck thanks to wide, grippy feet, and the steps slope like stairs for an easier time climbing. It works for pools 42-56 inches deep.

Sold by Amazon

Intex 48-Inch Pool Ladder

Many above-ground pool ladders have shockingly high costs. This one does not, but it still has a good weight limit of 300 pounds and the stainless steel and plastic construction is more than durable.

Sold by Amazon

Intex 42-Inch Pool Ladder

Just like the 48-inch ladder, this has high durability, a good weight limit of 300 pounds and feet sturdy enough to keep it firmly in place. The steps are also slightly tilted to help you climb.

Sold by Amazon

Main Access Easy Incline Pool Deck ladder For Above-Ground Pools

This is among the most straightforward ladders, with a simple mounting kit to attach it to your deck. The steps are large but don’t have anti-slip treads, so climb a little slowly. It works for pools 48-54 inches deep.

Sold by Amazon

Vinyl Works SLA A-Frame Above-Ground Swimming Pool Ladder

This ladder is a great choice for those with balance struggles — the steps are close together and the guardrails are firm. It holds up to 300 pounds and works for pools 48-56 inches deep.

Sold by Amazon

Vinyl Works Deluxe In-Pool Step Ladder For Above-Ground Pools

This ladder has four points of attachment to your deck to make sure it stays stock still. Add the roomy anti-slip steps, comfortable guardrails and 300-pound weight limit and it’s tough to beat. It works for pools 46-60 inches deep.

Sold by Amazon

