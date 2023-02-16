Which Kong Extreme dog toy is best?

Kong toys are well known for their quality and variety. Kong’s line of Extreme toys is built to keep even the toughest chewers occupied. While standard dog toys can easily be torn apart under the stress of aggressive teeth, Kong Extremes are made to last while providing your pup with hours of enrichment and oral hygiene.

Whether you want to stuff your new toy full of treats for extra motivation or want fun and interactive play, you can’t go wrong with the Kong Extreme Classic.

What to know before you buy a Kong Extreme dog toy

Your dog

Kong Extreme toys come in various sizes to accommodate all ages and chew strengths so that every pup can have safe and healthy playtime. These typically range from small to XXL. It’s essential to know how strong of a chewer your dog is. Choosing one that’s too small can result in it coming apart under the pressure of your dog’s teeth and breaking off into pieces.

Where you play

Where you and your dog play most will help you decide what type of Kong Extreme toy is best for you. If you take it to play outside often, a Frisbee or ball will likely bring you and your dog the most enjoyment. If it spends a lot of time in the house alone or in a kennel, a treat-dispensing toy or brain teaser will keep it occupied and out of trouble while you’re gone. If you have multiple dogs that like to play together, a large tire or toy with rope will be good for versatile and group play.

Dental health

One of the benefits of Kong toys is that they’re great for your dog’s dental hygiene (as long as you get the right size so it won’t break apart). If this is high on your priority list, be sure to look for one that is more suited for chewing than others. Some have different nubs and ribbing that can help clean teeth.

What to look for in a quality Kong Extreme dog toy

Stuffable

Some Kong Extreme toys have holes and slots that can be stuffed with custom treats, peanut butter, kibble or anything else your dog enjoys. These will not only keep your dog occupied for longer, but they will also challenge and mentally stimulate your dog. This can be helpful if your dog eats too fast or gets bored with toys easily. It’s also a great reward and technique for keeping it out of trouble when left alone.

Toy type

Kong Extreme toys are available in a variety of different shapes and play types. Some are their classic stuffable shape, while others include balls, bones, tires and Frisbees. The best one for your dog depends on how it likes to play and what toys it tends to prefer. It may be worth it to try different styles to find out what your dog enjoys most.

Mental stimulation

Many Kong toys are designed to enhance your dog’s play experience. While stuffable ones give them the incentive of treats, others are designed to challenge your dog and keep it sharp. These are especially great for older dogs. The Extreme brain teasers will keep even the smartest dogs occupied.

How much you can expect to spend on a Kong Extreme dog toy

Most Kong Extreme dog toys cost between $10-$30, depending on the size, toy type and how many are included in the package.

Kong Extreme dog toy FAQ

Are Kong toys safe and free of harsh chemicals?

All Kong toys are BPA-free and nontoxic. They are safe as long as they are the right size and chew strength for your dog. It’s best to monitor your dog during the first few uses of the toy to ensure it can’t tear the toy apart.

Can Kong toys be cleaned easily?

Kong toys can be cleaned by running them through the top rack of the dishwasher. It’s best to clean stuffable ones in between uses.

What are the benefits of Kong Extreme toys?

Kong toys are great for dogs with separation anxiety, crate training, dogs with behavioral issues, bored dogs and intense or nervous chewers. They’re also great for mental stimulation and oral hygiene.

What’s the best Kong Extreme dog toy to buy?

Top Kong Extreme dog toy

Kong Extreme Classic

What you need to know: The Extreme Classic is the tougher version of Kong’s most popular stuffable toy that’s bouncy and interactive.

What you’ll love: This toy is easy to stuff full of treats and clean. It’s great both for solo play and playing together. It’s freezable for an extended challenge. The Extreme Classic will save tough chewers from boredom.

What you should consider: Some customers experienced a bad smell from the toy. It can be torn apart if it’s not the right size for your dog.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kong Extreme dog toy for the money

Kong Goodie Bone

What you need to know: This Goodie Bone is large and thick and can be stuffed.

What you’ll love: Its two goodie grippers provide for an extended challenge. This classic bone shape is available in two sizes. It’s safe and stimulating with features for long play. You can put in multiple treats to keep your dog occupied for hours.

What you should consider: Some extreme chewers were able to tear through it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kong Extreme Ball

What you need to know: For dogs who like to fetch, here’s a durable and puncture-resistant ball built for power chewers to enjoy.

What you’ll love: It’s great for safe and interactive play as well as fun exercise. It’s freezable for your dog to enjoy on hot days and good for both indoor and outdoor use.

What you should consider: It’s heavier than some customers expected. It’s not strong enough for some power chewers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

