Which Spider-Man slippers are best?

Spider-Man is trendy once more with the recent release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and with it, Spider-Man merchandise. From action figures to Spidey Legos, expect any young Marvel fan to want something featuring the web-slinger.

Spider-Man costumes will be sought after, and a pair of Spider-Man slippers will brighten the day for any fan. The best pair for youngsters is the Marvel Spider-Man Toddler Plush A-Line Slippers.

What to know before you buy Spider-Man slippers

Safety

Safety can be of particular concern for young children running around and playing in the house. Slippers should have a non-slip sole made from a material such as PVC or rubber. These materials can prevent accidents and injuries as your toddler races around the home as Spider-Man pursuing Doctor Octopus or the Green Goblin.

Material

Synthetic materials are the most popular type of material used in slippers. However, this can sometimes be inconvenient, as these materials can be over-insulating and lead to sweaty feet and odors in warm conditions. On the other hand, synthetic materials are durable and easy to wash. Wearing slippers made from natural materials such as wool or cotton can help the feet breathe more easily and may be a summertime consideration.

Sizing

Slippers for kids are often a little larger than their shoes to allow for growth spurts. However, make sure the slippers aren’t overly large and loose, which could lead to an accident. You also don’t want the slippers to be tight, because your child will be uncomfortable and will quickly outgrow them.

What to look for in quality Spider-Man slippers

Features

Not all Spider-Man slippers are official merchandise, and some can even have a comical resemblance to the wall-crawler. Young fans may be disappointed if the slippers only bear a passing resemblance to their hero. If you aren’t familiar with Spider-Man’s features, use photos from the internet to compare.

Logo

The Spidey logo is a very distinctive arachnoid shape, and if Spidey’s face is missing from the slipper, then the logo is the next best thing. Any old spider on the slipper doesn’t make them Spider-Man slippers — familiarize yourself with pictures before deeming if the slipper is true to Spider-Man.

Durability

Generally, good-quality slippers should be durable. Most Spider-Man slippers are synthetic materials with rubber or PVC soles, which makes them pretty sturdy. However, other materials are available, such as faux leather, which is considered more durable than genuine leather, as it doesn’t have the same cracking and peeling issues.

How much you can expect to spend on Spider-Man slippers

Spider-Man slippers are generally available at affordable prices, usually in the $10-$35 range. However, outdoor slippers can cost somewhat more.

Spider-Man slippers FAQ

How can I keep synthetic material slippers smelling fresh?

A. First, refer to the manufacturer’s recommendations for washing. Some slippers can be machine-washed, while others can’t. One alternative trick is to spray the slippers once a week with antibacterial spray. Also, baking soda sprinkled evenly on the inside of the slippers and left for 12-24 hours will absorb any bacteria and freshen up any slippers.

How can I make sure slippers are the correct size when buying online?

A. Sellers usually have a size chart, and slippers can generally be bought according to your actual shoe size. However, always check customer reviews, as some sizes tend to run too small or too big. Base your judgment on any complaints made, but remember, they can always be returned if the sizing is wrong. Another thing to consider is whether you want to wear thick socks with the slippers. If so, then you may want to buy slightly larger.

What are the best Spider-Man slippers to buy?

Top Spider-Man slippers

Marvel Spider-Man Toddler Plush A-Line Slippers

What you need to know: These comfortable and stylish slippers are for toddlers and young children.

What you’ll love: The comic-book Spider-Man design is well-detailed and features his traditional red and blue spandex outfit. The lightweight material is complemented with soft red plush uppers for extra comfort.

What you should consider: The soles aren’t rubber or PVC, but they’re textured for some grip, making them more useful as bedtime Spidey slippers. Some reviewers also complained of the sizes running a bit small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Spider-Man slippers for the money

Les Bricoles de Tata Faux Leather Children’s Spider-Man Slippers

What you need to know: These handmade slippers are available for babies through to children up to 7 years old.

What you’ll love: The imitation leather is durable and easy to clean, and the inside features a soft patterned fabric for delicate feet. One foot features Spider-Man’s face, while the other displays his iconic Spidey logo. The suede sole is anti-slip and offers extra insulation.

What you should consider: The sizes are listed by age, so measuring your child before choosing is necessary — there’s a guide in the description that converts the age to centimeters.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Vivo Studio Spider-Man Felt Unisex House Slippers

What you need to know: These slippers are handmade and suitable for teenage and adult web-slinger fans.

What you’ll love: The slippers are made from comfortable wool felt with cotton threading. The threading is available in various colors, and the front displays a very cool Spidey logo. These house slippers are backless, so they’re easy to put on and take off.

What you should consider: They aren’t available in children’s sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

