What are the best stocking stuffers for campers?

Camping isn’t all about the big items like camping chairs, canopies or tents. There are tons of smaller items that can fit in a Christmas stocking and make a camper’s day. Despite campers all having their own preferences, there are universal gifts that almost all outdoor enthusiasts will find value in such as cookware, camping pillows and accessories. If you need need camping gift ideas, we’ve got you covered. We rounded up the best camping gifts for stocking stuffers — these smaller, more affordable items might just end up as staples for every camping trip.

Picking the right stocking stuffer for a camping lover

Choosing the right camping gift for a stocking stuffer can be difficult, especially if you don’t partake in the hobby yourself. If you find yourself struggling to find camper gifts for a holiday stocking, there are a few things to consider:

What season do they go camping in? There are many small gifts that might help them bear with the heat or the cold.

Do they prefer car camping or hiking to a campsite? Car campers will be able to carry more luxury items.

Do they like to cook? Some campers like to eat simple foods while others like to bring gourmet food to the campsite.

If all else fails, you might be able to find a camping gift like hiking socks or a mug.

Best food and drink stocking stuffers for campers

Best stocking stuffer for outdoor cooks

Lodge Mini Skillet

For those who don’t have a lot of space but still want to cook, this 3-inch cast iron pan is small and light enough to fit in a day pack. The Lodge skillet weighs just 11.5 ounces, and it comes with an all-natural vegetable oil seasoning. It’s the perfect gift for cooking small meals on the trail or at the campsite when a larger pan isn’t an option.

Sold by Amazon

Best stocking stuffer for wine lovers

The Wine Hook

The wine hook takes care of the tedious issue of wine glasses not fitting inside cup holders. This wine hook will clamp onto almost any camping chair while holding your wineglass secure so you don’t need to hold it. It comes in either black or pink and weighs just 0.1 ounces.

Sold by Amazon

Best stocking stuffer for campers who like hot drinks

Yeti Rambler

Yeti’s renowned Rambler mug is great for people who want to keep drinks hot or cold and like the design of a traditional coffee mug. The insulated tumbler has vacuum-sealed sides for heat retention as well as a convenient slide-on lid to ensure that no liquid spills from the top. It’s also BPA free and safe to wash in the dishwasher.

Sold by Amazon

Best leisure stocking stuffers for campers

Best stocking stuffer for campers with kids

Uno: Wilderness

This is the same classic card game everyone has grown up playing but with a wilderness theme perfectly suited for the campground or when you are longing to get back out. They’re good stocking stuffers for kids to stay entertained throughout the trip. Each Uno card has artwork showcasing beautiful landscapes or outdoor activities such as hiking, camping and fishing on them.

Sold by Amazon

Best stocking stuffer for campers who like to write

Rite in the Rain Weatherproof Top Spiral Notebook

Despite the popularity of smartphones, notebooks are still useful and easy to toss in the pack. For people who love to write or take notes, this waterproof notebook repels water. You can write in the rain without fear of losing your work or watching your paper turn to mush. There are many color and pack options, making them great gifts for every camper.

Sold by Amazon

Best clothing stocking stuffers for campers

Best stocking stuffer for campers who also hike

Darn Tough Merino Wool Socks

Darn Tough is one of the most trustworthy brands in the outdoor socks industry, and their Merino Wool socks wick away sweat and dry out quicker than traditional socks. They are made in the USA and come in many different colors and themes. This is a great gift for people who plan to do some hiking on their camping trip.

Sold by Amazon

Best stocking stuffer for longer trips

Aikesiway Portable Travel Clothesline

Longer camping trips mean changing and dealing with dirty clothes. This portable travel clothesline easily clips on trees and allows you to properly hang clothes at the campsite. It weighs just 7 ounces, and it can stretch out to around 12 feet. There is no need to worry about tying knots or bringing extra clothespins with this portable clothesline.

Sold by Amazon

Best stocking stuffer for camping in summer

Chill Pal PVA Cooling Towel

This is the ultimate gift for people who camp in summer. Simply soak the towel in cold water, wring it out then drape it around your neck to stay cool. This cooling towel is made of PVA with evaporative technology. They are long-lasting and easy to use. The only con is that they can smell bad after using them.

Sold by Amazon

Best stocking stuffer for camping in winter

DG Hill Thermal Neck Warmers

Thermal neck gaiters are the perfect stocking stuffer for people who like to camp during the wintertime. They protect your neck, nose and ears. The outer acrylic yarn traps in heat while the inner fleece lining remains breathable. Each pack comes with two neck warmers, and there are multiple color options.

Sold by Amazon

Best accessory stocking stuffers for campers

Best stocking stuffer for campers who are active at night

Gearlight LED Headlamp

Setting up a tent or looking for something at night can be difficult, but headlamps allow you to see much better while freeing up your hands. It has LED lights that can run up to 10 hours. It weighs just 3 ounces, and comes with white and red light options. The only downside to this LED headlamp is that you will need to bring AAA batteries since there is no rechargeable battery.

Sold by Amazon

Best stocking stuffer for people who use gas

DozyAnt Propane Refill Adapter

Propane is great for cooking, heating and other campsite use. This adapter makes refilling propane tanks simple and keeps them from ending up in landfills. Simply attach this adapter to the larger propane tank then attach the smaller tank to the other end of the adapter. With this adapter, you never need to buy another propane tank again.

Sold by Amazon

Best stocking stuffer for new campers

RoverTac Multitool Camping Accessory

The RoverTac multitool comes with 14 different tools including a hammer, ax, pliers, screwdriver, bottle opener and so on. This piece of camping gear is made of durable stainless steel, and it comes in a nylon pouch that easily fits inside a bag. It also comes with a lifetime warranty.

Sold by Amazon

Stephen Morin writes for BestReviews.

