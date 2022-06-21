Which KidKraft playset is best?

KidKraft, a maker of wooden toys and furniture, says its products are “Made for Make-Believe.” Kids like to have a place to explore, play and learn, and KidKraft offers a number of playsets to keep them busy while sparking their imaginations.

If you are looking for a design-inspired, consumer-led and kid-approved playset, check out the KidKraft Majestic Mansion Dollhouse. This tall, wood dollhouse has four levels and eight rooms — big enough for the biggest imaginations. It comes with 34 movable pieces of furniture and accessories so your kids can redecorate over and over again.

What to know before you buy a KidKraft playset

KidKraft playsets are built to provide years of use. You can count on their products to be sturdier and better made than most of the competition.

Size

KidKraft playsets can get quite large, so figure out what your space limitations are before you go shopping.

Theme

KidKraft started by building dollhouses and has since offered themed playsets of many different types: kitchens, fire stations, horse stables, space shuttles, pirate ships and even your child’s own mini-city.

What to look for in a quality KidKraft playset

Number of pieces

The more pieces a KidKraft playset has, the more room the child’s imagination has to roam. Some playsets have tracks made up of individual pieces that easily attach to one another. This customizability allows children to experiment with configurations.

Movement

Kids like to push, pull, press and turn things. It’s all a part of young children exploring their world. Look for doors that swing open, drawers that pull and knobs that turn. Check to see that they are kid-sized, easy for small hands to grasp and have no rough or sharp edges.

Light and sound

Some KidKraft playsets have battery-operated lights and sounds. KidKraft’s kitchen playset, for example, has a stove with burners that glow orange and make sizzling sounds, and a refrigerator that mimics what you’d see and hear when using a real refrigerator’s water and ice dispensers.

How much you can expect to spend on a KidKraft playset

Most KidKraft playsets cost between $100 and $200. Bigger and more intricate playsets run as high as $300, and smaller and simpler playsets cost from $50 to $100.

KidKraft playset FAQ

How long will it take to assemble a KidKraft playset?

A. You can put together the simple ones by yourself in less than an hour. For larger, more detailed KidKraft playsets, plan on spending an hour or two with a friend helping. Generally speaking, the first time you take on a DIY project, allow for twice the “average” time the instructions say it will take to assemble. Make sure you keep the instructions.

What is the difference between a playset and a playhouse?

A. Although the terms sometimes are used interchangeably, a playset is usually open on one side so children can move dolls, furniture and toys around. A playset might be the size of a dollhouse, or it might feature toy appliances or other everyday objects scaled down to kid size. Playhouses usually are an enclosed space designed for children to enter and exit.

What’s the best KidKraft playset to buy?

Top KidKraft playset

KidKraft Majestic Mansion Dollhouse

What you need to know: This 52-by-14-by 53-inch wood dollhouse has four levels and eight rooms, including a nursery in the attic.

What you’ll love: This 4.5-foot-tall dollhouse is big enough for the biggest imaginations and accommodates dolls up to 12 inches tall. At 56 pounds, it is sturdily constructed with garage doors that open and close and an elevator that goes up and down between the second and third floors. This KidKraft playset comes with 34 movable pieces of furniture and accessories.

What you should consider: Assembling this playset is time-consuming and it takes up a lot of floor space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top KidKraft playset for the money

KidKraft Metropolis Wooden Train Set and Table

What you need to know: Your child can build an entire city with this 100-piece playset.

What you’ll love: It includes a bulldozer, barge with shipping containers, a double-decker bridge and a working crane to move things around. Everything you need for a city is included: people, buildings, signs, cars, a train, an airplane, a helicopter and more. The built-in trundle drawer keeps all the pieces stored in one space. The design of this KidKraft playset is compatible with all major toy train brands, including Thomas & Friends.

What you should consider: Users report that the assembly instructions are difficult to follow. Plan on getting some help if you are not a DIYer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KidKraft Ultimate Corner Wooden Play Kitchen

What you need to know: This is a highly realistic, kid-sized, high-end kitchen that fits nicely in the corner of a play area.

What you’ll love: The refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher and washing machine all have doors that open. Its knobs, buttons and handles are easy for small hands to grip. It has a lot of working lights and sounds for a multisensory experience. Burners light up, glow orange and make frying sounds. The water dispenser in the refrigerator door lights up and makes splashing sounds. The lights and sounds are powered by nine LR44 batteries, which are included.

What you should consider: The manufacturer says this product can easily take up to three hours to assemble, so ask a friend to help.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

