Which Lego Winter Soldier is best?

The Winter Soldier is a key figure not only in the Marvel Universe but in the growth and development of Captain America. Originally known as James Buchanan Barnes, or “Bucky,” the Winter Soldier was Captain America’s sidekick until he was left for dead and brainwashed. Through these Lego sets, you can relive exciting moments from the movies and comic books with the two heroes.

The best Lego Winter Soldier set you can get is the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Black Panther Pursuit set. This not only includes the Winter Soldier but also Captain America, Black Panther Jet, Cap’s 4×4 and motorcycle.

What to know before you buy a Lego Winter Soldier

Assembly required

Lego sets are designed as plastic bricks that interlock with each other. Each set comes with an instruction manual that guides you on how to put each set together. The assembly itself isn’t difficult and almost always depicts icons and pictures only (similar to IKEA’s instructions). Be cognizant of the fact that young children may struggle to follow along with the instructions and may need adult supervision to complete the build.

The origin of the Winter Soldier

Bucky Barnes is the childhood friend of Steve Rogers, who would later become Captain America. The two fought Nazi Soldiers during WW2 until, during one mission, they were separated. While the Avengers found Captain America, the terrorist organization known as HYDRA saved Bucky. Not only was he brought back to life, but his memories were erased and he was given a new identity: the Winter Soldier.

Spoilers ahead

Each Lego set tends to depict an iconic scene or battle from the movies and television shows. That’s because these sets tend to generate more interest and demand, as builders will naturally want to recreate their favorite moments using Lego. With that said, there’s always the potential that a set may accidentally reveal a major plot point or twist.

What to look for in a quality Lego Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier design

The Winter Soldier isn’t as immediately recognizable as other Marvel heroes, but he nonetheless has a few distinct features. For one, the most iconic part about the Winter Soldier is his metallic arm, which was used to replace his original arm after it was severed. He also tends to cover his face and wear black armor on his torso. If you’re looking for a set, make sure the Winter Soldier actually looks like the Winter Soldier.

Set piece design

From the three-way fight between Iron Man, Captain America and Winter Soldier, to the airport battle between two superhero teams, there are so many memorable moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that make for exciting set pieces in Lego. The bigger the set, the more entertaining the play. It can also be a fun challenge to collect different sets and “stitch” them together in unique and creative ways.

Lego branding

Lego has forged a household brand name over the past few decades. While there are many companies that attempt to develop their own plastic brick set, few actually come close to the level of quality and prestige that Lego has achieved. Part of it is because of the high quality of their pieces, which are durable and infinitely customizable. The second part is their partnerships with countless other brands, intellectual properties and franchises, like Marvel. Always look for the official Lego logo on the box.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lego Winter Soldier

The cheapest Lego Winter Soldier goes for around $12. They can reach up to $350 for more complex sets or sets that are no longer in production.

Lego Winter Soldier FAQ

What is the recommended age group for these Lego sets?

A. Lego typically rates the recommended age on the box, which can be anywhere from 7 and up to 14 and up. It depends on the actual build. But keep Lego away from anyone 3 or younger as it may post a significant choking hazard.

Why is Bucky known as the “Winter Soldier”?

A. The term “Winter Soldier” alludes to a quote by Thomas Paine in reference to Revolutionary War soldiers: “These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.” In other words, summer soldiers quit or abandon their post, unlike the Winter Soldier.

What’s the best Lego Winter Soldier to buy?

Top Lego Winter Soldier

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Black Panther Pursuit

What you need to know: This set includes three well-known heroes: Captain America, Black Panther and the Winter Soldier.

What you’ll love: The set comes with three vehicles, including Black Panther’s jet, Captain America’s Jeep and Bucky’s motorcycle.

What you should consider: Captain America’s minifigure has a few discrepancies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lego Winter Soldier for the money

LEGO Super Heroes Super Hero Airport Battle

What you need to know: Relive one of the most epic battles between superheroes in this grand airport battle set.

What you’ll love: You’ll get six minifigures, one microfigure and one giant figure, as well as the Quinjet, an air traffic control tower, and several props.

What you should consider: This is definitely one of the more expensive Marvel Lego sets available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lego Marvel Studios Series Winter Soldier Minifigure

What you need to know: Looking for a single, standalone figure of the Winter Soldier? Check out this accurately detailed minifigure.

What you’ll love: It comes with the figure, a knife and Captain America’s shield.

What you should consider: This is only the Winter Soldier minifigure and does not include anyone else.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

