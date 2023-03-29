Which Barbie camper is best?

With a Barbie camper, your little one can send Barbie and friends off on an adventure from the comfort of your own home. With more camper styles than ever before, there are plenty of ways for Barbie to sit back, relax and enjoy the great outdoors — even if it’s all from your child’s bedroom floor. The Barbie Dream Camper Playset is worth checking out, as it comes with over 60 accessories and two cute pet figurines.

What to know before you buy a Barbie camper

Choosing a size

Barbie campers come in three general sizes. The largest is designed to fit all Barbie dolls, including 6- to 12-inch dolls and pet figurines. These campers are 11 to 20 inches tall and 20 to 50 inches long. Campers for 6-inch Chelsea dolls or pet figurines are about 7 to 10 inches long and 10 to 12 inches tall.

Rooms

Even the most compact camper has a well-defined area that uses every inch of space. Most Barbie campers come with two to six designated areas for specific activities. There’s usually a driving space up front that seats two dolls, a dining space in the middle and a kitchen or bathroom area at the rear. Some campers offer bunk bed sleeping arrangements, a fold-out shower or a pull-out splash pool.

Stickers

Your child can customize their Barbie camper with sticker decals. These stickers are heavily detailed with things like food, accessories, window scenes or shelving to make the camper seem cozy and more lived-in without getting too cluttered. The stickers are meant for outlined spaces and go on smoothly.

What to look for in a quality Barbie camper

Themed accessories

The accessories help bring realism to the camper and prompt engaging play. The camper should come with camping accessories like a tent, telescope, games, a campfire and marshmallows on sticks for roasting. It also needs practical accessories like chairs, tables, food and utensils. The more accessories it has, the more ways there are to play.

Bonus doll

A few of the 12-inch doll campers come with two pet figurines, but none of them come with dolls. The campers for 6-inch dolls or pets are more likely to come with extra dolls or pets. The Barbie Club Chelsea Camper Playset comes with one 6-inch doll and one pet figurine. The Just Play Barbie Pet Camper includes two 1.5-inch pet figurines.

Rooftop access

The roof offers extra space, which can go a long way. In addition to serving as the camper’s ceiling, it acts as an access point for rooftop parties or activities. Some campers feature a seating or sleeping area on the roof. Others take a more playful route with a slide that goes all the way to the ground.

How much you can expect to spend on Barbie camper

The camper costs $17 to $100, depending on its size and additional features. Ones that accommodate 12-inch dolls tend to be more expensive.

Barbie camper FAQ

Do you need to use a car to pull the Barbie camper?

A. Only the Barbie Club Chelsea Camper Playset needs to be pulled by a toy car, and that car comes with it. The rest of the campers have a driver’s spot up front. There’s usually seating for two 12-inch dolls to sit here.

Do the wheels work?

A. Yes, the wheels roll so the camper can move across flat surfaces. They’ll probably work better on hardwood, laminate or other smooth surfaces than something more textured like carpet.

Can you buy replacement stickers?

A. Unfortunately, sticker replacements are not sold separately. If a sticker decal gets damaged, you cannot replace it without replacing the entire camper.

How do you clean the camper?

A. You can spot-clean the plastic as needed with warm water on a paper towel or dish cloth. Do not submerge the camper in water, as this can ruin the stickers or damage accessories.

What’s the best Barbie camper to buy?

Top Barbie camper

Barbie Dream Camper Playset

What you need to know: This pink camper for 12-inch dolls is 31 inches tall, including a slide. It is 47 inches long and comes with over 60 accessories.

What you’ll love: There’s a sleeping area, kitchen, dining space, bathroom, pool and an extra-long slide. It comes with a fire pit and lots of accessories, including binoculars, a flashlight, food, blankets, furniture and two pet figurines with pet supplies.

What you should consider: Some of the accessories might get lost because they are so small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Barbie camper for the money

Barbie Club Chelsea Camper Playset

What you need to know: This pink camper for 6-inch dolls is 7.25 inches tall and 12 inches long, and it comes with a blue car that pulls it along.

What you’ll love: The camper has a kitchen and a bunk bed area. The car has a trunk that opens, and it easily hooks up to the camper. It comes with one 6-inch Chelsea doll and 10 accessories, including furniture, a fire pit, snacks and a pet dog figurine. There’s even a little dog door built into the camper door.

What you should consider: A 12-inch Barbie doll won’t fit inside. The wheels aren’t the best.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Barbie Pop Out Dream Camper

What you need to know: This light pink camper for 12-inch dolls is 16 inches tall and 32 inches long, and it comes with over 30 accessories.

What you’ll love: The back expands and the side pops out for extra space. There’s a kitchen, bathroom, closet, two hammocks, a fire pit and a pool that comes with a small slide. Appliances, furniture, food and utensils are also included.

What you should consider: It’s not the most durable camper, and the hammocks don’t always stay up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

