Which dinosaur ride-on toy is best?

What’s more exciting for a kid than dinosaur toys? Dinosaur toys they can ride! There are a lot of ride-on toys for kids, but there’s something special about taking that and pairing it with these popular prehistorical creatures. It encourages highly imaginative play and is sure to thrill any young dinosaur lover.

Take a look at the Power Wheels Jurassic World Dino Racer Ride-On for one of the most efficient and powerful dinosaur ride-on toys.

What to know before you buy a dinosaur ride-on toy

Age range

Ride-on toys with all kinds of features and capabilities are great for children ages 1 to 8. Some of these features are for safety, while others are relevant to a child’s budding skillset. If you’re not sure which toy is right for your child, consider their weight and height. These toys have maximum weight capacities, and your child’s height is important for determining whether they can reach pedals or sit comfortably with the allotted amount of leg room.

Choosing a dinosaur

While the type of dinosaur you select is limited to what stores are selling, the dinosaur you choose can make or break the experience for a child. If you don’t know a kid’s favorite dinosaur, ask. Or, if it’s a surprise, take a look at the dinosaur toys they already own, and see if there’s one dinosaur that pops up more than the rest. The most popular dinosaur options for ride-on toys include the Tyrannosaurus rex, Velociraptor and Triceratops.

Manual or battery-powered

Decide if you want a ride-on toy operated manually or one that’s electronic. Manual ride-on toys move via pedals, feet or a pull-and-push handle operated by an adult. Battery-powered ride-on toys are ridden with the press of a button and can include sounds or lights to add to the experience.

What to look for in a quality dinosaur ride-on toy

Safety precautions

Safety is the primary concern when it comes to toys, especially ride-on toys. The toy should be well-balanced, not wobbly, with even wheels that can be counted on for a smooth ride without causing the toy to fall over. If the toy is motorized, a separate remote control for parents is provided for emergency stopping.

Adjustable features

Having adjustable features is especially useful when it comes to manual toys. If there is a seat or handlebars, it helps to be able to adjust them to your child’s height. This will let you get more out of the toy as your child grows, making it last longer.

Dinosaur-related extras

If the toy is designed to look like a dinosaur, kids will expect it to behave like a dinosaur. If the toy is motorized, this means sounds, looks or movement related to the dinosaur. It should roar or be heavily detailed to resemble a specific species of dinosaur, not just a general reptilian creature.

How much you can expect to spend on a dinosaur ride-on toy

Manual dinosaur ride-on toys cost $25-$100, while battery-powered ones cost $80-$300.

Dinosaur ride-on toy FAQ

Is assembly required?

A. Yes. The difficulty of the assembly depends on the toy, though manual ride-on toys seem to have more extensive assembly instructions than battery-operated ones.

What are they made of?

A. These toys are mostly made of plastic. Some have metal or electronic components.

What’s the best dinosaur ride-on toy to buy?

Top dinosaur ride-on toy

Power Wheels Jurassic World Dino Racer Ride-On

What you need to know: This battery-powered plastic ride-on toy has four wheels and is designed to look like the Velociraptor named Blue from “Jurassic World”. It’s made for children age 3 to 7 with a 65-pound weight capacity.

What you’ll love: The wheels are durable, made for grass and hard ground, with a top speed of 6 mph. The face and body details are great, making it really look like the film character. There’s a speed-lock feature so parents can control how fast it goes. It’s easy to assemble and the battery comes included.

What you should consider: It doesn’t make any sounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Top dinosaur ride-on toy for the money

Little Tikes T-Rex Cozy Coupe Dinosaur Ride-On Car

What you need to know: This manual plastic ride-on toy has four wheels and a T-rex theme. It’s made for children 18 months to 5 years old, with a weight capacity of 50 pounds.

What you’ll love: It is cute and durable, and it moves smoothly. The front wheels spin 360 degrees and there is a parent push handle for beginners. There’s a steering wheel, and kids use their feet to move it if they aren’t being pushed. There’s a cup holder in the back. No batteries are required.

What you should consider: While there’s an expressive face and T-rex logos, it doesn’t really look like a T-rex. Assembly can be tricky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Tikes T-Rex Truck

What you need to know: This manual plastic ride-on toy features a T-rex and truck combo so kids can feel like they are being pulled along by the dinosaur. It’s made for children 3 to 5 years old with a weight capacity of 50 pounds.

What you’ll love: The “dinosaur pulling a truck” design, is creative with lots of details and flourishes on both the T-rex and the truck. It can be used inside or outside and the front tires rotate 360 degrees. There’s a push handle in the back for parents and a steering wheel in the truck for kids. It has a trunk for storage.

What you should consider: Kids love it, but assembly is difficult. In some cases, the toy arrived with missing screws.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

