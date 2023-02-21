18 handy things you need to pack for your next winter vacation

Packing for any trip can be tedious and stressful, especially in winter, when you need to stay warm with more clothing and bulkier accessories. Winter vacations are about staying cozy inside and feeling safe when taking to the outdoors.

While preparing for winter travel requires a bit more time, doing it right means you’ll have the most enjoyable leisure time while staying protected from the weather.

In this article: JBL Clip 4, The North Face ETip Glove, and Yeti Rambler Travel Mug.

Best winter vacation products

JBL Clip 4

A portable Bluetooth speaker brings music and ambiance with you on the go, whether you’re enjoying cozy time indoors or taking on winter adventure. The inexpensive JBL Flip offers durability and a long battery life. It’s also waterproof, so you can enjoy it safely by a hot tub as well.

Zippo Heatbank Rechargeable Hand Warmer

A versatile hand warmer is essential for any time spent outdoors. From a trusted name in Zippo, this one features six different temperature settings and a rechargeable battery. It can also offer some juice to other portable electronics in a pinch.

HoMedics Travel Humidifier

Winter weather brings with it dry air, which can wreak havoc on your health and keep you up at night. You can relieve itchy skin and promote better sleep by bringing along a travel humidifier on any trip during the colder months. This HoMedics humidifier is silent and provides nine hours of continuous runtime.

Neutrogena Daily Moisturizer

It’s important to keep your skin moisturized during winter travel, with specific attention to your hands and face. This high-quality set by Neutrogena hydrates your skin while locking in moisture, and it comes in a container approved by the Transportation Security Administration for air travel.

Anker Portable Charger

A portable charger should accompany you on any excursion, but it’s especially important in winter, when weather can make for dangerous situations. From Anker, a trusted electronics company, this charger is slim, lightweight and provides fast charging to a range of devices.

The North Face ETip Glove

Many of us stay on our phones while out in the world, which is tricky when the weather is cold. These warm, cozy and stylish gloves keep your hands and fingers warm while still letting you interact with any touchscreen. While these impressive gloves are made for men, The North Face provides several styles for women, including this light and versatile Etip pair.

Kindle Paperwhite

If your winter vacation involves a lot of staying inside and embracing a cozy atmosphere, you’ll want to put away your phone and curl up with a good book. The Kindle Paperwhite has a slim design and large storage. It also boasts an adjustable warm light so it’s easy on the eyes, whether you’re reading in the sun or the dark.

Burt’s Bees Winter Skin Care Gift Set

This thoughtful skin care set focuses on care for the extremities during the winter; namely, fingers and toes. It includes sustainably made foot cream and two kinds of hand cream as well as lip balm and cuticle ointment, all in convenient travel sizes.

Muk Luks Cabin Socks

You can keep your feet warm and dry while staying cozy inside with these thick, fluffy socks that feature a textured grip at the bottom.

The Hygge Game

With shortened days and cold temperatures, winter can be mentally and emotionally draining, so it’s vital to find ways to have fun and stay engaged. The Hygge Game brings together friends and family for a mindful, cozy experience that isn’t about competitiveness, but instead thoughtful conversation.

Under Armour Women’s Halftime Fleece Headband

For those taking to any outdoor wintertime activity, this fleece headband is ideal for keeping your ears warm while also keeping you dry and comfortable. The fabric wicks away sweat while fitting snugly around head. The ribbed pattern and white color are also stylish for the season.

Lovery Bath Bomb Set

It’s important to find ways to relax and embrace a cozy spirit during winter travel. One way to do so is with a hot bath, compete with refreshing bath bombs. This high-quality set boasts nine bombs, including sooth lavender and refreshing tea tree, two perfect scents for winter.

Bananagrams Word Game, Winter Wonderland Edition

Bananagrams welcomes friends and family with its quick, simple gameplay and potential for heightened tension. Players race against each other to finish tiles and complete as many words as possible. It’s an ideal travel game as well for its convenient size and easy storage. And this version includes eight winter-themed bonus tiles to substitute for any letter.

Oakley Jawbreaker Sunglasses

While the sun isn’t out for as long in the winter as it is in the summer, any snow on the ground makes the rays significantly brighter. Invest in a quality pair of polarized sunglasses like these large, stylish glasses from Oakley that minimize glare and eye strain.

Yeti Rambler Travel Mug

You can keep hot beverages at their optimal temperature on cold days with this insulated mug from a brand known for its quality vessels. This mug is made of durable stainless steel, so it withstands drops. It also features a large handle to make it easier to grasp with bulky gloves.

Worth checking out

You can keep your lips from cracking with this lip balm pack from Burt’s Bees.

Visine drops offer relief to dry eyes.

A small soy candle can create a warm atmosphere.

