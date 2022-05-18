Which is better, Samsung 5G or Apple 5G phones?

There’s no question that Samsung and Apple are dominating the smartphone game. The two juggernaut electronics brands are constantly at war, but both companies have plenty to offer when it comes to their top-of-the-line 5G smartphones.

If you’re looking to upgrade your phone and want something that delivers blazing fast speeds over a cellular network, you can’t go wrong with any 5G model offered by either brand. However, there are some key differences in design, specs and performance.

Samsung 5G phone

The Korean electronics brand got into the smartphone game a bit later than Apple, but it’s established itself as its most fierce competitor. Samsung smartphones are known for their sleek exterior design and versatile functionality. The latest 5G models are super fast over a wireless network, letting users download at high speeds or stream high-definition content with few interruptions.

Samsung 5G phone pros

The primary advantage of a Samsung 5G smartphone over an Apple iPhone is that it’s more customizable. Samsung phones run the open Android operating system, so you can download and use apps from third-party developers. You’ll have access to hundreds of more apps and options for customizing your phone with widgets and themes.

Samsung 5G phones vary in design, so there are more options than Apple’s iPhones, which usually have a similar streamlined appearance. Several Samsung models also have additional storage slots, something that’s never been available on any iPhone. Also, Samsung phones are generally cheaper than iPhones.

Samsung 5G phone cons

Open software is convenient for customization, but it does pose a risk to your device. Since third-party apps aren’t subjected to the same kind of security testing as iPhone apps, they often don’t function well or are filled with bugs that hamper your phone’s performance. Also, Android isn’t the most user-friendly operating system, and many find it complicated to use or organize their phone the way they want.

Samsung offers many 5G smartphones, and choosing among so many options can be overwhelming. More options are usually a good thing, but many people feel there aren’t many differences across Samsung smartphones to justify significant price differences.

Best Samsung 5G phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the fastest Galaxy-series smartphone and the main competitor to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It has a sleeker design than the Galaxy S22 Plus and base S22 model, and boasts a stunning 6.8-inch display and a blazing-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A53

If you want an affordable smartphone with 5G support, the A53 is excellent, even though it’s not as glamorous as any Samsung Galaxy S series phone. Still, it has plenty of great features, such as a long-lasting battery, expandable storage, a crisp super-AMOLED display and a slim, lightweight design. Sold by Amazon

Apple 5G phone

Apple makes one smartphone only, the iPhone. However, there are usually several models in its lineup with each release. There are plenty of reasons to get an iPhone, but there might be some turnoffs depending on what you want out of your phone.

Apple 5G phone pros

The design and operating system make the iPhone attractive to many. The appearance is sleek, and the trademark Apple logo has become something of a status symbol. The iOS operating system is easy to use and can seamlessly connect with other Apple devices to form a streamlined ecosystem of products. For example, you can easily set up your iPhone to sync with your MacBook and send text messages directly from your laptop.

The iPhone also tends to be more reliable than the average Samsung phone, since it doesn’t come pre-installed with any bloatware — apps that use excessive disk space and memory — and runs more smoothly out of the box. Apple also consistently releases software updates that fix bugs and keep your iPhone in optimal condition so that it rarely crashes, if ever.

Apple 5G phone cons

The iPhone is significantly more expensive than most Samsung phones, and the limited operating system is a turn-off for those who want more customization. Accessories for iPhones are also more expensive than Samsung accessories, and it’s harder to come by third-party alternatives.

Unlike some Samsung phones, there’s no external storage slot to increase storage capacity with an SD card, so you’re essentially stuck with the storage amount you purchased, usually 64, 128, 256 or 512 gigabytes. There is a 1 terabyte model, but be aware that the more storage an iPhone has, the more expensive it is.

Best Apple 5G phones

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the fastest Apple smartphone, thanks to an A15 Bionic chip. It also has the largest display, measuring 6.7 inches, and a high-end camera system consisting of telephoto, wide and ultra-wide cameras. Sold by Amazon

Apple iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is expensive, but it’s more affordable than the 13 Pro Max and retains many of the same features. It’s smaller at 6.1 inches, but it has a solid camera system, up to 19 hours of video playback and an A15 Bionic chip for super-fast performance. Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Samsung 5G or Apple 5G phone?

When it comes to 5G support, the download and upload speeds you experience depend on your carrier’s network. The best Samsung and Apple smartphones offer similar performance, so it’s a matter of preference.

Samsung is an excellent choice if you don’t want to break the bank for a fast smartphone, want more customization options and expandable storage. However, the iPhone is your best bet if you want a phone with a more user-friendly operating system and a high-end camera system.

