Someone You Should Know Nomination

Top Stories
Topeka hospital lays off 33 employees
Top Stories
Court sides with former Kansas teacher in student rape case
Topeka business owners thank law enforcement for keeping community safe
Topeka police searching for potential shooter after reported shots fired
A New Yorker ‘pays it forward’ after Kansas farmer donates N95 mask
Top Stories
Emporia State athletes report back to campus on June 15
Top Stories
What’s in a name? Cincinnati grapples with Marge Schott
MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72-game season
Djokovic defends packed stands at tennis charity tour event
Missouri football program pushes again for racial justice
Top Stories
Bars in Shawnee County preparing for first weekend back open
Video
Top Stories
Topeka Zoo opens shark exhibit, celebrates World Oceans Day
Video
Top Stories
Topeka Salvation Army tackles hunger through summer feeding program
Video
Mark and the Sharks return for extended Live at the Vail events
Video
Morris Art Gallery features NOTO Together exhibit
Video
New ‘JC Strong Benefit Run’ run will support Junction City native battling cancer
Video
Trending Stories
Topeka hospital lays off 33 employees
The latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas
A New Yorker ‘pays it forward’ after Kansas farmer donates N95 mask
Kansas schools plan to reopen in August with changes, budget cut concerns
Video
Missing Manhattan alligator staying in one area, not yet captured