1 Kansas upset by #18 Villanova 56-55

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 21: Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots the ball against Jeremiah Robinson-Earl #24 of the Villanova Wildcats in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on December 21, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA – The 2019-20 college basketball season has not been kind to teams ranked No. 1 in the nation and that trend continued today. #1 Kansas fell in the final moments to #18 Villanova 56-55.

Both teams started slow. The Jayhawks scored a season-low 23 points in the first half and show under 40%. KU’s defense kept them in the game in the first 20 minutes, they held the Wildcats to 29% shooting and they went into the break tied at 23.

The second half was a battle of its own. Each team picked it up offensively to start the half and a series of runs brought us to a 48-47 lead for Villanova with under six minutes to go. It was a spark from freshman Christian Braun that got the Jayhawks going down the stretch and gave KU life. But it came down to the final moments and Villanova got the most important stop of the game denying Devon Dotson of a layup as time expired.

Devon Dotson led the way in scoring for the Jayhawks with 15 points.