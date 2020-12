TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – #10 Washburn improved to 6-0 on the season with an 80-60 win over Central Missouri on Thursday night.

Four Ichabods scored in double figures with Jalen Lewis’ 16 points leading the way. Drew Maschoff had 14 while Tyler Geiman added 13 and Levi Braun had 12.

Washburn hit 15 three pointers in the game.

The Ichabods host Lincoln on Saturday.