16 K-State falls on the road at West Virginia 37-10

MORGANTOWN, WV (KSNT) – #16 Kansas State was no match for West Virginia today, getting outplayed in every phase of the game in the 37-10 loss. It’s the Wildcats’ first loss in the Big 12 this year, moving them to 4-2 (4-1) overall.

West Virginia’s defense was dominant. They held the ‘Cats to 225 yards of offense and frustrated the rushing attack, only allowing 1.8 yards per attempt. Freshman standout Deuce Vaughn finished with only 22 yards on the ground.

K-State freshman quarterback Will Howard struggled from the first whistle, he’d end up throwing three interceptions while going 19/37 for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Leddie Brown and Bryce Ford-Wheaton led the attack for the Mountaineers. Brown ran for 102 yards and a touchdown while Ford-Wheaton hauled in three catches for 104 yards. WVU quarterback Jaret Doege threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

K-State welcomes #6 Oklahoma State to Manhattan next weekend in a game they’ll need to win to have a chance at a Big 12 title.