2020 point guard Pack commits to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) - Nijel Pack, a three star point guard out of Indianapolis, Indiana has committed to play basketball at Kansas State. 247 Sports rates him #181 overall in the 2020 class while Rivals ranks him as the #45 point guard in the class.
K-State lands point guard.#KStateMBB https://t.co/HlxCILhW1j— Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) June 12, 2019
