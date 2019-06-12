2020 point guard Pack commits to Kansas State

Sports

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) - Nijel Pack, a three star point guard out of Indianapolis, Indiana has committed to play basketball at Kansas State. 247 Sports rates him #181 overall in the 2020 class while Rivals ranks him as the #45 point guard in the class.

 

