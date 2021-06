SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 19, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (KSNT) – Gary Woodland has positive feelings for the U.S. Open. Unfortunately, positive is not good for golf.

Woodland shot a +2 third round Saturday. He is at +5 for the tournament and tied for 45th.

Woodland tees off in round four Sunday at 10:42 a.m. CST.