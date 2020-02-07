All12 Courtside: With Big 12 play almost half done, top teams separate from the pack

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEXSTAR) — This week on All12 Courtside, we are almost halfway through the Big 12 Conference schedule and the top half of the league is starting to separate itself from the pack.

The Baylor Bears keep winning and the Kansas Jayhawks aren’t far behind. Next up, the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Then, the rest of the pack follows.

App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the video player.

Correspondents in Waco will bring you the latest on the No. 1 Bears who continue to win, even if it isn’t always pretty. They have a match up with the lowly Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. The Cowboys are 1-8 in conference play.

The No. 3 Jayhawks will look to keep winning in a Saturday battle with the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. TCU will look for the upset as they fight to get in the top half of the Big 12 standings.

Fresh off a win against Iowa State, No. 13 West Virginia will head to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners as they look to stay in the number three spot of the Big 12 standings. The Sooners are coming off a tough loss at Texas Tech where they gave the Red Raiders all they could handle right until the end.

The Red Raiders are headed to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns as they look to stay in sole possession of fourth place in the Big 12. A win over the Longhorns would also bolster their argument for being a tournament team come March. The Longhorns will look to take another step forward after a sub-.500 start in Big 12 play.

Rounding out action for the weekend will be the Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones. With identical records, both are battling to stay out of the Big 12 basement with Oklahoma State.