Watch All 12 Courtside, who’s hot and who’s not this week in the Big 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NEXSTAR) — This week on All12 Courtside, we’re talking about the red-hot Baylor Bears, who are undefeated in conference play and coming off one of the program’s best weeks in recent memory, highlighted by their first-ever win in Allen Fieldhouse over Kansas.

Our correspondents also highlight the resurgent West Virginia Mountaineers, winners of three in a row. The Kansas Jayhawks bounced back from the loss to Baylor but are dealing with an injury to one of their stars.

In Lubbock, Texas Tech notched a key victory, and we also focus on two squads still looking for that elusive first conference win.