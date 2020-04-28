ALLIN: Mahomes offers incredible Arrowhead experience for a good cause

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

KANSAS CITY – Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs organization and players have done some incredible work to help those in need during the coronavirus’ spread. Today, he offered a once in a lifetime experience for a good cause.

I accept the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video below & check the link to get involved. I’m challenging my friends, @jonasbrothers but I’m also mixing it up and challenging my partners @oakley, @statefarm and @easports to go ALL IN!https://t.co/d1puOB1XT4 pic.twitter.com/SIN8eMDshI — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 27, 2020

To the highest bidder in the auction, Mahomes has offered this for a Chiefs game this season:

Fly you and a friend to Arrowhead and put you up in a hotel

Let you band the drum and lead the chop pregame

Get you on-field pregame access

Front row seats for the game

After the game, go on the field with Mahomes and play catch with him

Recieve signed, game-worn cleats and jersey

The bidding was over $25,000 within three hours of the announcement. 100% of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

To bid on the experience, follow this link .