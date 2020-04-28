ALLIN: Mahomes offers incredible Arrowhead experience for a good cause

KANSAS CITY – Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs organization and players have done some incredible work to help those in need during the coronavirus’ spread. Today, he offered a once in a lifetime experience for a good cause.
To the highest bidder in the auction, Mahomes has offered this for a Chiefs game this season:
- Fly you and a friend to Arrowhead and put you up in a hotel
- Let you band the drum and lead the chop pregame
- Get you on-field pregame access
- Front row seats for the game
- After the game, go on the field with Mahomes and play catch with him
- Recieve signed, game-worn cleats and jersey
The bidding was over $25,000 within three hours of the announcement. 100% of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.
To bid on the experience, follow this link .