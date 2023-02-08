LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader with 38,390 career points at a “historic” basketball game on Tuesday, February 7.

James dethroned Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who held the top all-time scorer record since April 1984, the NBA said. Abdul-Jabbar watched the game at the Los Angeles Lakers’ home court, footage showed.

An animation created by Kirk Goldsberry and Vanna Bushong shows the trajectory of each shot made by James throughout his NBA career from 2003 to the record-setting basket on Tuesday night. The court in the animation changes throughout the years to reflect the team that James was playing on at the time of each shot.

Goldsberry posted the animation, saying it showed “all the king’s buckets.”