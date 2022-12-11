SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left ankle on a running play.

Samuel’s leg buckled as he fumbled the ball on a carry late in the second quarter of San Francisco’s 35-7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Samuel didn’t break any bones, but likely sustained a high ankle injury that could sideline him for several weeks.

“It was definitely concerning on the field,” defensive end Nick Bosa said. “It looked pretty bad. I hope that he’s all right. He’s tough as hell. He tried to walk off. I’m just hoping for the best.”

Samuel stayed down for a few minutes as he was tended to by the training staff before trying stand up. He immediately went back to the ground and screamed an expletive in frustration.

Nearly the entire 49ers team came on the field to wish Samuel well before he was taken off on a cart with his face in his hands. He didn’t return to the game.

It marked the second straight week the Niners had a key offensive player go down with a significant serious injury after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo broke his left foot in the first quarter last week.

“It’s always tough to watch somebody go down, especially when one of your guys, a guy in your room,” receiver Brandon Aiyuk said. “It’s tough, but we had a task to go out there and complete.”

Samuel had scored on a 13-yard TD run on San Francisco’s first possession Sunday. He had four carries for 21 yards and four catches for 43 yards.

Samuel has 54 catches for 612 yards and two TDs, along 228 yards rushing and three TD runs this season.

