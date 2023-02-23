ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the hiring tells The Associated Press that Sean Payton is bringing back ex-Broncos head coach Vance Joseph to Denver to serve as his defensive coordinator.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hiring hadn’t been announced by the team.

Two other former NFL head coaches — Rex Ryan and Matt Patricia — also interviewed for the job in recent days.

Joseph coached the Broncos from 2017-18, compiling an 11-21 record before being replaced by Vic Fangio. He spent the past four seasons as the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator.

Joseph also interviewed for Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator vacancy this week after Jonathan Gannon left to serve as the Cardinals head coach following the Super Bowl.

Payton was hired last month after spending a year in the Fox broadcast studio following his departure from the New Orleans Saints. He replaced Nathaniel Hackett, only the fifth head coach in NFL history not to make it through his first season.

