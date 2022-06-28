Two people with knowledge of the move say the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal had not been announced. One person confirmed the new deal is worth up to $71 million with roughly $53 million guaranteed and a $28 million signing bonus.

McLaurin, who turns 27 in September, had one year left on his rookie contract and skipped offseason workouts while negotiations were ongoing. Coach Ron Rivera had said it was a matter of time until the team got a deal done with McLaurin’s camp.

A third-round pick in 2019, McLaurin has become Washington’s best player since breaking into the NFL. The Ohio State product has 222 catches for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns in 46 regular-season games.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed.

