ARLINGTON (KSNT) – Ahead of the Big 12 Championship game between TCU and K-State Saturday, the Big 12 announced the annual All-Big 12 teams and individual awards.

Offensive Player of the Year was awarded to TCU quarterback Max Duggan, while Defensive Player of the Year went to K-State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Awards are voted on by coaches of the conference. Coaches are prohibited from voting for their own players.

Individual awards include:

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Max Duggan, TCU, QB, Sr. DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, DE, Jr. OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, QB, Jr. DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Johnny Hodges, TCU, LB, Jr. OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Richard Reese, Baylor, RB DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State, S SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Derius Davis, TCU, PR/KR, Sr. OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Jr. DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, Jr. CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR: Sonny Dykes, TCU (First year) #

The all-conference first-team is highlighted by unanimous selections for Duggan, Anudike-Uzomah, Texas running back Bijan Robinson and TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston. The full list of first-team, second-team and honorable mention players are below.

2022 All-Big 12 Football First Team OFFENSE Pos. Player School Class QB Max Duggan# TCU Sr. RB Kendre Miller TCU Jr. RB Bijan Robinson1# Texas Jr. FB Ben Sinnott Kansas State So. WR Xavier Hutchinson1! Iowa State Sr. WR Marvin Mims Jr.@ Oklahoma Jr. WR Quentin Johnston1# TCU Jr. TE Ja’Tavion Sanders Texas So. OL Cooper Beebe1 Kansas State Jr. OL Anton Harrison Oklahoma Jr. OL Alan Ali TCU Sr. OL Steve Avila2 TCU Sr. OL Zach Frazier2 West Virginia So. PK Griffin Kell TCU Sr. KR/PR Derius Davis2 TCU Sr. DEFENSE Pos. Player School Class DL Siaki Ika2 Baylor Jr. DL Will McDonald IV1! Iowa State Sr. DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah1# Kansas State Jr. DL Tyree Wilson Texas Tech Sr. DL Dante Stills1 West Virginia 5th LB Dee Winters TCU Sr. LB Jaylan Ford Texas Jr. LB DeMarvion Overshown Texas Sr. DB Cobee Bryant Kansas So. DB Julius Brents Kansas State Sr. DB Jason Taylor II Oklahoma State Sr. DB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson1! TCU Sr. DB Josh Newton TCU Jr. P Michael Turk1 Oklahoma 6th

2022 All-Big 12 Football Second Team OFFENSE Pos. Player School Class QB Jalon Daniels Kansas Jr. RB Deuce Vaughn2@ Kansas State Jr. RB Eric Gray Oklahoma Sr. FB Dillon Doyle Baylor 5th FB Jared Rus1 Iowa State Sr. WR Malik Knowles Kansas State Sr. WR Xavier Worthy1 Texas So. WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton West Virginia Jr. TE Mason Fairchild Kansas Sr. TE Brayden Willis Oklahoma 5th OL Jacob Gall Baylor 6th OL Connor Galvin1 Baylor 5th OL Trevor Downing1 Iowa State Sr. OL Mike Novitsky Kansas Jr. OL Kelvin Banks Jr. Texas Fr. PK Tanner Brown Oklahoma State Sr. KR/PR Phillip Brooks Kansas State Sr. DEFENSE Pos. Player School Class DL Lonnie Phelps Kansas Jr. DL Ethan Downs Oklahoma So. DL Brock Martin1 Oklahoma State Sr. DL Collin Oliver2 Oklahoma State So. DL Keondre Coburn Texas Sr. LB Dillon Doyle Baylor 5th LB Mason Cobb Oklahoma State Jr. LB Johnny Hodges TCU Jr. DB Anthony Johnson Jr. Iowa State Sr. DB T.J. Tampa Iowa State Jr. DB Kobe Savage Kansas State Jr. DB Kendal Daniels Oklahoma State Fr. DB Malik Dunlap Texas Tech Sr. P Ty Zentner Kansas State Sr.

1 – First Team selection in 2021.

2 – Second Team selection in 2021.

! – First Team selection in 2020

@ – Second Team selection in 2020

# – Unanimous selection