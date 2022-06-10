IRVING, Texas — The newest additions to the Big 12 will begin competing in 2023.

The University of Houston, University of Cincinnati and University of Central Florida announced that starting on July 1, 2023, they will officially begin their campaigns in the Big 12 conference.

The three schools join Brigham Young University as 2023 newcomers.

“It’s imperative that our whole athletic department and our entire fanbase embrace this challenge together,” Cincinnati Athletic Director John Cunningham said. “As I said before, our goal is to compete for championships on the first day we enter the Big 12. Now that we have that date, it’s time to ensure we position ourselves at the head of the table.”

AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco reached an agreement for the schools to depart for their new conference on an accelerated timeline.

“All three institutions enjoyed tremendous success under the American Athletic Conference banner, and all three were instrumental in taking the conference to great heights, both athletically and academically,” Aresco said. “We wish them the best and look forward to having them compete in our conference in 2022-23.”

It has been a privilege for our universities to compete at the highest level in the American Athletic Conference where our programs have grown and flourished, both athletically and academically. To be part of The American’s climb to national prominence in recent years is something we’ll always look back on with great pride. We are especially grateful to Commissioner Aresco and his staff for their efforts during this process and look forward to an outstanding year of competition in 2022-23. Joint statement from UCF President Alexander Cartwright, Cincinnati President Neville Pinto and Houston President Renu Khatour

The four additions come as the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma prepare to depart for the SEC in the next few years. Their official departure is scheduled for 2025, but could come sooner.