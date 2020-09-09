Big 12 Football

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Cute Kid
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Jefferson Awards
Someone You Should Know
Destination Kansas
Our News Team
Top Stories
Kansas Health Secretary Norman gives update on coronavirus
Top Stories
More rain on the way through tonight
KU great Talib retires from NFL
Economic leaders looking to pay remote workers to move to Topeka
Video
Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases list of current clusters
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Olympics 2021
Top Stories
Mission Hills familiar place in an familiar spot on schedule
Top Stories
ACC coaches back idea of all D-I teams in 2021 NCAA tourney
At home, on the road or at Disney, James is tough to beat
How NHL consolidated from 2 bubbles to 1 to finish playoffs
KU great Talib retires from NFL
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Visit NOTO
Visit Downtown Topeka
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Clear The Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Financial Insights
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Top Stories
Abilene first grade student struck and killed at bus stop
Top Stories
Kansas Highway Patrol reports no traffic related deaths during Labor Day weekend
Top Stories
Alice C. Sabatini Art Gallery opens after year long renovation project
Video
New project to probe Hurricane Maria deaths in Puerto Rico
Topeka Public Schools begins the school year online
Video
Shawnee County Parks & Rec ask the community, do we need another dog park?
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Page 2
Advice
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
Riddle Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Big 12 Football
3 Big 12 teams postpone opener because of virus
Trending Stories
Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases list of current clusters
Abilene first grade student struck and killed at bus stop
Kansas Health Secretary Norman gives update on coronavirus
Live
Interactive Radar