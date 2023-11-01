IRVING, TX. (KSNT) – The Big 12 has finalized how the new, 16-team conference schedule will look.

Each team played every team in the conference until the 2022 season. That’s impossible with 16 teams, so the conference took a few things into account when making the schedule:

No divisions

Maintain the current 5/4, 4/5 home-away rotation for all 16 members to minimize non-conference scheduling disruptions

Balancing travel by distance and time zones

Maintaining connectivity to rivalries without compromising a balanced rotation for all teams

During the four years, all teams will play one another at least once home and away. Some matchups will occur over three seasons, while others take place in all four. Matchups in 2024 that were also played in 2023 will not repeat at the same site.

KU football will host Colorado, TCU, Houston and Iowa State in 2024. The Jayhawks will play Arizona State, BYU, Baylor K-State and West Virginia on the road.

K-State football will host Arizona State, Oklahoma State, KU and Cincinnati in 2024. Meanwhile, the Wildcats will visit BYU, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State and West Virginia.

Full Big 12 schedule for 2024-27

“As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a press release. “I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced. The excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come.”