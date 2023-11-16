TOPEKA (KSNT) – Football and wrestling. It was only a matter of time before they came together like this.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, the Big 12 Conference and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced they’d be collaborating for the Big 12 Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. In this unlikely team-up, the WWE will reveal a custom-made championship title belt made just for the championship. It will be presented to the year’s Big 12 Football Championship Most Outstanding Player by a “WWE Superstar”, according to a press release from the Big 12.

“WWE is a global brand that connects with a wide array of audiences,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “With this partnership, we will integrate WWE and its brand power into one of the Conference’s biggest moments, further strengthening the bridge between sports and entertainment throughout the Big 12.”

The collaboration also means some familiar faces from the WWE will be integrated into the championship. You’ll see them at Big 12 Conference community events, pre-game hospitality events and the game’s official coin toss.

“Brett and his team at the Big 12 have turbocharged the conference through innovative media rights deals and commercial partnerships, constantly exploring new ways to grow the conference’s reach and influence,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “We’re excited to partner with them and help amplify the Big 12 Championship.”

New merchandise will also be showcased for the championship which people can find at AT&T Stadium team stores. The championship will be aired on ABC at 11 a.m. CST. Tickets for the championship can be found by clicking here.

