ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT) – The Big 12 Football Championship will stay at the home stadium of the Dallas Cowboys for another two years.

The Big 12 has extended its agreement to play in Arlington until the 2025 season. The previous seven Conference title games have been played in Texas.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys for another two years, and to continue holding our football championship in one of the world’s finest stadiums,” Brett Yormark, Big 12 Commissioner said.

AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 and hosted the 2009 and the 2010 Big 12 Championship games. The game returned in 2017, and excluding 2020 for COVID, has been held there ever since.

The 2022 Big 12 Football Championship is set for Sat., Dec. 3, at 11 a.m.