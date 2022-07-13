ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- Fans in Arlington had lots of thoughts when asked about the upcoming Big 12 football season.

27 Sports reporter Landon Reinhardt gathered some chaotic opinions with college football less than two months away. One fan suggested Kansas could upset the defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, this year. He later changed his opinion and questioned whether the Jayhawks even had a football team.

Another fan offered advice to K-State’s new quarterback Adrian Martinez. One other interviewee made a bold prediction that KU would win more games than K-State in 2022. There are lots of interesting opinions on Big 12 football and this video captures it all.

Big 12 football Media Day is Wednesday, July 13 and Thursday, July 14. K-State and KU coaches and players both speak on Wednesday.