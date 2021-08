(KSNT) – If a Big 12 football team doesn’t have enough student-athletes to compete, for whatever reason, the team will have to forfeit and will be credited with a loss, the Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday.

If a team has to forfeit, their opponent will be credited with a win. If both teams are unable to compete, a ‘No Contest’ would be declared.

The conference said this is the new game threshold policy for if a team is unable to compete due to a COVID-19 outbreak or any other reason.