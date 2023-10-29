TOPEKA (KSNT) – KU and K-State football both had impressive wins on Saturday, and it’s showing.

The week 10 AP college football poll was released on Sunday and both Kansas schools are back in the Top 25.

KU (6-2) checks in at No. 22 after beating No. 6 Oklahoma. OU fell to No. 10 after the loss.

K-State is the last team in, at No. 25 after beating Houston 41-0. It was the second-straight week of domination for the Wildcats, after beating TCU 41-3 the week prior.

Neither KU nor K-State was ranked in the week 9 AP poll.