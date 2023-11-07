TOPEKA (KSNT) – The latest college football playoff rankings were released on Tuesday.

After a road win against Iowa State, KU football moved up. The ‘Hawks check in at No. 16, compared to No. 21 in the original rankings released on Oct. 31. Those rankings were the first time Kansas was ever included in the CFP Top 25.

The Nov. 7 rankings are the second of six releases expected for the College Football Playoff. Sunday, Dec. 3 is the selection day. Four teams will be picked to compete for the national title.

Despite an overtime loss to Texas, K-State football was still included in the rankings. The Wildcats slid down two spots from No. 23 to No. 25. Texas sits at No. 7 on the list.

Other Big 12 teams on the list include Oklahoma State (No. 15) and Oklahoma (No. 17).

K-State is 6-3 on the year. KU’s record is 7-2.