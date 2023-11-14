TOPEKA (KSNT) – K-State and KU football are both considered top 25 teams in all of college football right now, according to the latest College Football Playoff Rankings.

The Jayhawks stayed ranked in the CFP listings despite a week ten loss to Texas Tech. Kansas fell from No. 16 to No. 25 in the latest release.

The Wildcats jumped from No. 25 to No. 21 after stomping Baylor.

Both teams are 7-3 and will meet for the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Lawrence.

Other Big 12 team’s included are: Texas (No. 7), Oklahoma (No. 14.) and Oklahoma State (No. 23).